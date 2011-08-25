White House may back proposal to refinance mortgages - NY Times

BRIEF-EXO U INC FILES NOTICE OF INTENTION UNDER BANKRUPTCY AND INSOLVENCY ACT
* EXO U FILES A NOTICE OF INTENTION UNDER THE BANKRUPTCY AND INSOLVENCY ACT
Aug 24 The Obama administration is working on proposals to prop up the weak U.S. housing market and may back a plan to refinance government-backed mortgages at today's lower interest rates, the New York Times said, citing two people briefed on the discussions.
Administration officials said on Wednesday that they were weighing a range of proposals, including changes to its previous refinancing programs to increase the number of homeowners taking part, according to the New York Times.
The exact layout of the refinancing plan is still under discussion, the paper said.
"We are looking at trying to encourage more participation in all of the programs, including those that help with refinancing," Phyllis Caldwell, who oversees housing policy at the Treasury Department, told the Times.
The officials are also working on a home rental program that would try to shore up housing prices by preventing hundreds of thousands of foreclosed homes from flooding the market, the paper said.
Persistent weakness in the housing market is dragging on the U.S. economy, which is losing its growth momentum under the weight of high unemployment and declining consumer confidence. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Feb 10 Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 10 Striking workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile girded for a prolonged stand-off with the company on Friday, as the work stoppage at the world's largest copper mine entered its second day and copper prices jumped on talk of BHP declaring force majeure.