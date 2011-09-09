HOW TO PLAY IT: Potential winners on Obama's Jobs Act plan

* THE ISSUE: President Barack Obama called on Congress late
Thursday to pass a $447 billion package of spending initiatives
and tax cuts to boost economic growth and generate jobs. Here
are several investment ideas based on his proposals.
By Manuela Badawy
NEW YORK, Sept 9 Obama's American Jobs Act,
which he announced to a rare joint session of Congress late
Thursday, includes proposals for a $175 billion one-year
extension and expansion of the employee payroll tax holiday
that would halve the tax rate to 3.1 percent in 2012 as well as
a $65 billion tax break to encourage small businesses to hire
more workers. The Act also features $50 billion in spending to
upgrade highways, transit, rail and aviation infrastructure.
Wall Street stocks tumbled on Friday as the surprise
resignation of a European Central Bank executive board member
and skepticism over President Obama's economic stimulus
spending plans weighed on sentiment.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 233.93
points, or 2.07 percent, to 11,061.88. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX dropped 22.55 points, or 1.90 percent, to
1,163.35, while the Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped
36.24 points, or 1.43 percent, to 2,492.90.
SMALL BUSINESS PAYROLL TAX CUTS
Consumer discretionary stocks could be helped by the
announced moves to help small business. The Obama push is
expected to help families with combined incomes of $80,000,
said Bernie Williams, vice president of discretionary money
management for USAA.
Dollar Tree stores (DLTR.O) could gain if this stimulates
hiring at this income level, added Brian Lazorishak, a
portfolio manager at Chase Investment Counsel with $1 billion
in assets under management. McDonald's (MCD.N) and Starbucks
Corp. (SBUX.O) and other restaurants could benefit as well,
Lazorishak said.
Small business service providers like Intuit (INTU.O), the
maker of TurboTax and Quicken accounting software, and those
related to staffing that are directly tied to employment are
likely to get a boost.
"This financial crisis was a consumer-led recession, so
anything that you can do to prop up the consumer and spending
is good," said Williams of USAA. The tax cut is a direct
injection to consumers' pockets.
"That money will get spent. It will get spent more in
necessities, like the Targets of the world, staples companies,"
said Williams, who has direct management of $4 billion from
high net worth individuals. "They will have that stimulus this
year and next year if that gets passed."
INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS
Obama's spending allotment included a healthy dose of
funding for public infrastructure, an area of focus in the 2009
'stimulus bill,' and a traditional area of focus for the
current administration, J.P. Morgan noted in a report Friday.
The firm said beneficiaries could include aggregate-focused
companies Marietta (MLM.N), Vulcan Materials (VMC.N) and Eagle
Materials (EXP.N) and infrastructure-focused firms such as URS
Corp. URS.N, Jacobs Engineer (JEC.N) and Fluor Corp.
(FLR.N).
Keith Wirtz, chief investment officer at Fifth Third Asset
Management, with $18 billion in assets, added that capital
investment in infrastructure has him bullish on shares of
Caterpillar Inc. (CAT.N), Fastenal Co. (FAST.O) and Cummins
Inc. (CMI.N).
"Fastenal, for example, is a construction supplies company.
It markets globally, experiencing a strong top-line, and is
shareholder friendly via dividend growth rate. This fits into
the whole infrastructure play," he said.
Janna Sampson, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook
Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois, shared Wirtz's sentiments.
"Caterpillar, Navistar (NAV.N) -- the big earth-moving
equipment and construction vehicles -- would benefit on
additional spending in construction," Sampson said.
MORE CONSTRUCTION PLAYS
Government-funded projects including $30 billion to
modernize at least 35,000 public schools and $27 billion for
investment in the nation's highway system is "significant" for
the construction sector, said Robert Gardiner of Davy
Research.
"The act in its current form would be a significant
positive for CRH (highways and refurbishment projects) and
Wolseley (refurbishment projects)," Gardiner said.
Overall, whatever the federal government does to help
states will tend to help cash-stressed local governments, which
could consequently help municipal bonds.
Munis should outperform in this environment, Morgan Stanley
said in a report. But too much stimulus might boost interest
rates. That would not be great news for fixed-income
investments like munis, which lose value as rates go up, though
the appetite for yield could negate that possibility.
Whether the Obama proposal will actually get passed in a
gridlocked Congress remains a major issue. Early results from
investors indicate skepticism.
Shares of Dollar Tree were down 1.12 percent while
McDonald's and Starbucks stocks were under more selling
pressure in mid-day trading on Friday. McDonald's fell 4.65
percent and Starbucks dropped 3.37 percent.
(Additional reporting by Chip Barnett, Rodrigo Campos and
Sam Forgione; Editing by Richard Satran, Walden Siew and
Jennifer Ablan)