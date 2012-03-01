CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Obama to talk energy in backyard of Republican rival

* Rival Romney won New Hampshire primary
* Republicans say high crude output thanks to Bush
By Alister Bull
WASHINGTON, March 1 President Barack Obama
travels to New Hampshire on Thursday to talk about energy,
swooping into Republican front-runner Mitt Romney's backyard to
discuss an issue that his opponents hope they can use to deny
him a second White House term.
Slammed for energy policies that Republicans say have
contributed to rising gasoline prices, Democrat Obama is
expected to push back hard over opponents' claims that there are
simple fixes to pain at the pump.
With the U.S. economy mending, gas prices are a threat to
Obama's re-election on Nov. 6, and Republicans have stepped up
their attacks over his record on domestic energy exploration and
TransCanada Corp's proposed Keystone XL crude oil
pipeline.
"The president will make clear that while domestic oil and
gas production has increased under his watch ... the solution to
high gas prices requires more than increased drilling," a White
House official said.
Obama will also repeat a call for lawmakers to end $4
billion in annual subsidies to oil companies and urge Congress
to vote on the repeal in the coming weeks, the official said.
Republicans complain the president has hobbled domestic oil
exploration and dismiss his administration's observation that
U.S. oil output is at a record high, arguing this was thanks to
the action of his Republican predecessors, George W Bush.
"The Obama administration continues to impose burdensome
regulations on the domestic energy sector that will further
drive up the cost of gasoline for the consumer," Mitch
McConnell, the top Senate Republican, said on Wednesday.
Obama's visit to the Nashau Community College is his second
trip in three months to the swing state, where Romney owns a
home and is expected to be a tough competitor if he wins the
nomination to face Obama in November.
"The primary results here indicate that Romney will give the
president a fight in this purple state," said Linda Fowler, a
professor of government at Dartmouth College, who saw the
economy as the big focus of the campaign, rather than social or
cultural issues.
Romney won the Republican New Hampshire primary and has
asserted his front-runner status by defeating rival Rick
Santorum in primary ballots in Michigan and Arizona on Tuesday.
Polls place him within range of Obama in a November
match-up, even though the president carried the state in 2008,
as a still-sluggish recovery and historically high unemployment
nag voters concerned about who would be a better economic
steward.
"Independents are the key. They went for Democrats in
2006-08, but shifted to the GOP (Republicans) in 2010," said
Fowler, referring to the mid-term congressional elections in
which Democrats sustained heavy losses.