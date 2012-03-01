UPDATE 2-Obama to talk energy in backyard of Republican rival

* No quick fix for high gas prices, Obama will say
* Republicans say high crude output thanks to Bush
By Alister Bull
WASHINGTON, March 1 Facing intensifying
election-year attacks over rising energy prices, President
Barack Obama will seek on Thursday to shift the spotlight onto
oil and gas companies by calling for the repeal of tax breaks
that benefit the industry.
Republicans are seeking to use the energy issue to deny the
Democratic president a second term, and Obama plans to push back
on that criticism during a trip to Republican White House
candidate Mitt Romney's backyard of New Hampshire.
Previewing Obama's speech in Nashua, a White House official
said the president would emphasize there are no quick fixes for
the pain at the pump.
"The president will make clear that while domestic oil and
gas production has increased under his watch ... the solution to
high gas prices requires more than increased drilling," the
official said.
The official also said Obama would "reiterate his call to
repeal the unwarranted $4 billion in annual subsidies handed out
to oil and gas companies, and will urge Congress to take a vote
on the repeal in the coming weeks."
With the U.S. economy on the mend, rising gasoline prices
are a threat to Obama's re-election on Nov. 6, and Republicans
have stepped up their attacks over his record on domestic energy
exploration and TransCanada Corp's proposed Keystone XL
crude oil pipeline.
The average retail price of gasoline is $3.74-per-gallon, up
from $3.39 a year ago, according to the American Automobile
Association. The combination of rising political tensions in the
oil-rich Middle East and the onset of the higher-demand U.S.
summer driving season could push gasoline prices significantly
higher in coming weeks.
Obama rejected the Keystone XL pipeline, which was to run
through environmentally sensitive areas of Nebraska from the
U.S.-Canadian border.
On Monday, the White House said it welcomed a fresh proposal
by TransCanada to build a southern leg of the pipeline and
refile an application for the northern part of the route.
REGULATIONS ON ENERGY COMPANIES
Republicans complain the president has hobbled domestic oil
exploration and dismiss his administration's observation that
U.S. oil output is at a record high, arguing this was thanks to
the action of his Republican predecessor, George W Bush.
"The Obama administration continues to impose burdensome
regulations on the domestic energy sector that will further
drive up the cost of gasoline for the consumer," Mitch
McConnell, the top Senate Republican, said on Wednesday.
Obama has sought to put Republicans on the defensive by
urging the U.S. Congress to repeal tax code provisions that
benefit the oil and gas industries. Republicans counter that
such changes should be weighed as part of a comprehensive
rewrite of a complicated and inefficient tax code.
Obama's visit to the Nashau Community College is his second
trip in three months to the swing state, where Romney is
expected to be a tough competitor if he wins the nomination to
face Obama in November.
Romney, a former governor of neighboring Massachusetts, owns
a home on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire. In January,
Romney racked up a strong win in the Republican primary in New
Hampshire, helping to give his campaign momentum.
"The primary results here indicate that Romney will give the
president a fight in this purple state," said Linda Fowler, a
professor of government at Dartmouth College, who saw the
economy as the big focus of the campaign, rather than social or
cultural issues.
Wins over Republican rival Rick Santorum in Michigan and
Arizona on Tuesday helped Romney reassert his front-runner
status.
In New Hampshire, polls place Romney within range of Obama
in a November match-up, even though the president carried the
state in 2008. A still-sluggish recovery and historically high
unemployment have weighed on Obama's support.
"Independents are the key. They went for Democrats in
2006-08, but shifted to the GOP (Republicans) in 2010," said
Fowler, referring to the mid-term congressional elections in
which Democrats sustained heavy losses.