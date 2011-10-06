WRAPUP 3-Obama chides banks, taps anger over Wall Street

* Obama says bank fees likely unfair
* Says Republican economic plan is roll back regulations
* Protests over income inequality spreading across U.S.
(Adds quotes from analyst, Fed official)
By Jeff Mason and Alister Bull
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 President Barack Obama
launched an onslaught against banks and Republicans on Thursday
for working to block financial reform, using a populist tone
amid public anger over Wall Street practices.
Obama, a Democrat who is fighting for re-election in 2012
against a backdrop of high unemployment, said his Republican
opponents' primary plan to boost the economy involved rolling
back Wall Street regulation his administration fought to pass.
The president also pressed Congress to approve his $447
billion jobs package and said he was "comfortable with" a
proposal by fellow Democrats to pay for the plan with a tax on
millionaires. John Boehner, the Republican speaker of the House
of Representatives, accused Obama of political campaigning.
Obama spoke at a White House news conference after
thousands of anti-Wall Street demonstrators protested at New
York's financial district and in several U.S. cities this week
over economic inequality and financial institutions' power.
"I think people are frustrated and ... the protesters are
giving voice to a more broad-based frustration about how our
financial system works," Obama said.
"What we've seen over the last year is not only did the
financial sector with the Republican Party and Congress fight
us every inch of the way, but now you've got these same folks
suggesting that we should roll back all those reforms and go
back to the way it was before the crisis."
Obama noted the "Dodd-Frank" financial reform bill he
championed was designed to prevent Wall Street abuses, and his
emphasis on the subject indicated he would use the theme
heavily in the 2012 presidential race.
Banks, he said, "can't be competing on the basis of hidden
fees, deceptive practices or, you know, derivative cocktails
that nobody understands and that exposed the entire economy to
enormous risks."
Vice President Joe Biden and a U.S. Federal Reserve
official also expressed sympathy for the protesters, but some
investors said Obama's populist tone was misplaced.
"If these statements were coming from a lowly congressman,
that's one thing, but this is the president. It's class warfare
at its finest, or at its worst," said Marshall Front, chairman
of Front Barnett & Associates, which has $600 million in assets
and owns bank stocks.
POPULISM AND POLITICS
Bank of America (BAC.N) said last week it planned to charge
customers who use debit cards to make purchases a $5 monthly
fee. Obama said recent hikes in fees charged by banks were
likely unfair to consumers. He said it was appropriate for the
government to play an oversight role.
The depth of that oversight is as much a political issue as
it is a financial one.
"You've got Republican presidential candidates whose main
economic policy proposals is, 'We'll get rid of the financial
reforms that are designed to prevent the abuses that got us
into this mess in the first place,'" Obama said.
"That does not make sense to the American people. They are
frustrated by it, and they will continue to be frustrated by it
until they get a sense that everybody's playing by the same set
of rules."
House Speaker Boehner said Obama had "given up on the
country" to focus on his re-election rather than working with
Republicans to boost the economy. [ID:nN1E7950W5]
"Mr. President, why have you given up on the country and
decided to campaign full time instead of doing what the
American people sent us all here to do?" Boehner said.
Though criticizing Wall Street can tap into populist
support, it could hurt Obama's campaign pocketbook. Like other
presidential candidates, Obama is courting Wall Street
contributions for his political goals.
Obama already has a tenuous relationship with some in the
financial community for his harsh rhetoric about corporate
compensation at the beginning of his term.
"It is pretty clear that the Obama 2012 campaign is going
to try to take up the theme of economic populism -- how they
(Obama and Biden) are the only ones standing in the way of the
banks and corporations taking over Washington," said Paul
Sracic, a political scientist at Youngstown State University in
Ohio.
New York City protests over income inequality have spread
to other U.S. cities. They were underway or planned on Thursday
in Austin, Texas; Tampa, Florida; Washington, and Houston.
"We have a very frustrated people, and I can understand
their frustration," Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told a
group of business people in Fort Worth, Texas.
"We have a very uneven distribution of income. We have too
many people out of work for too long." [ID:nN1E79519Z]
JOBS SALES PITCH
During his White House news conference, which lasted more
than an hour, Obama continued a sales pitch for his jobs
package, saying it was necessary to avoid another recession.
Republicans say the proposal -- a mix of stimulus spending
and tax cuts for workers and small businesses plus an end to
some tax breaks for corporations and the rich -- will never
pass as a whole but that certain parts are worth considering.
Some Democratic lawmakers are also not fans of the bill. In
response, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said he would
substitute a new millionaire's tax for some of the tax hikes
Obama had proposed in order to win more support.
Nevertheless, Republicans are still expected to block the
measure in the Democratic-controlled Senate and it faces stiff
opposition in the Republican-controlled House of
Representatives.
(Additional reporting by Matt Spetalnick, John O'Callaghan,
Kim Dixon, Jason Lange, Patricia Zengerle, Thomas Ferraro,
Joseph Rauch, and Malathi Nayak; writing by Jeff Mason; Editing
by Philip Barbara and Paul Simao)