Obama casts wider net as he woos swing-state voters

* Obama reaches out to Virginia's military population
* President faces re-election challenge
By Matt Spetalnick
HAMPTON, Va., Oct 19 President Barack Obama
prepared to cast a wider net on Wednesday to shore up support
in electoral battlegrounds as he wraps up a tour of Southern
states that could be critical to his 2012 re-election chances.
Obama was on the last leg of a three-day road trip across
North Carolina and Virginia that the White House billed as part
of a nationwide pitch for his jobs plan but that also has
carried the trappings of a candidate on the campaign trail.
The first stages of Obama's bus tour were devoted heavily
to trying to re-energize his base of liberals, youths and black
voters needed to win a second term as his poll numbers languish
amid a stagnant economy and high unemployment.
But before heading home to Washington, Obama was seeking to
court other constituencies that could help him stave off the
Republican challenge in politically pivotal Virginia.
With popular first lady Michelle Obama at his side, the
president planned to reach out to Virginia's large military
population with a public-private partnership to retrain and
hire thousands of veterans from wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
And his final stop, at a firehouse in a Richmond suburb to
plug his proposal for aid to states to prevent firefighter
layoffs, was meant to resonate with moderate independent voters
he is trying to win back.
Obama was using his tour not only to test out a more
populist message for his re-election campaign, but also to
gauge whether the two traditionally conservative states he won
in the 2008 election can stay in his column in 2012.
All signs point to a daunting task for Obama, whose
approval ratings nationwide have fallen to the 40 percent
range, the lows of his presidency.
The bus tour was taking place more than a year before the
election, a time when incumbent presidents generally are
fundraising instead of campaigning at full tilt.
"Obama is under immense pressure to solidify his support,"
said Julian Zelizer, a professor at Princeton University.
IMPASSE OVER JOBS PLAN
Obama, whose re-election may hinge on his ability to spur
hiring, is pressing Republicans back in Washington to pass his
$447 billion jobs package in "bite-size pieces" after they shot
it down as a whole in Congress last week.
The Senate may vote as early as this week on the first part
of the package, a $35 billion measure to create or save 400,000
jobs for teachers, police officers and firefighters, funded by
a surtax on people earning a million dollars or more.
Obama's strategy is to force Republicans to accept his
proposals or be painted as obstructing economic recovery.
Republicans, who see Obama's plan as laden with wasteful
spending and job-killing tax increases on wealthier Americans,
say the Democratic president is playing electoral games.
The jockeying has extended the deadlock that brought the
United States to the brink of default in August.
Obama has another jobs tour next week. He flies to
California, where he remains popular, but Western "swing"
states where his support is less certain are also likely to be
on the itinerary.
As Obama's black armored bus rolled through the South this
week, there was little denying the shift into campaign mode in
what experts see as must-win states for him next year.
Sandwiched between partisan speeches, Obama dropped in at
diners, stopped for roadside photo opportunities and visited
schools where he enthused over students' robotics projects.
But he also got a taste of the mixed views of his record.
His motorcade was often greeted by cheering throngs. But there
were also signs with messages like "No-bama 2013" and "Liar."
"I was for him at first. Right now, I'm not so sure. I'm
waiting to see what he does with the economy," Jerry Talley,
63, said outside a restaurant in Reidsville, North Carolina.
North Carolina and Virginia had been Republican strongholds
until Obama carried both states in 2008, but polls now show him
in danger of losing them.
An Elon University poll has put Obama's approval rating at
42 percent in North Carolina, where Democrats will hold their
presidential convention in the summer. A Quinnipiac University
poll showed Obama's approval ratings at 45 percent in Virginia
and put Republican presidential contenders Mitt Romney and
Herman Cain in a dead-heat with him in theoretical matchups.
Courting Virginia's military community could give Obama a
boost. Leading firms like ConAgra Foods (CAG.N) and Tyson Foods
(TSN.N) pledge to hire 25,000 veterans and their spouses by the
end of 2013, responding to Obama's call to tackle joblessness
among those returning from war, the White House said.
(Additional reporting by Laura MacInnis in Washington; Editing
by Doina Chiacu)