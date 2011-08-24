版本:
Obama talks to CEOs of GE, Amex about jobs proposal

VINEYARD HAVEN, Mass. Aug 24 U.S. President Barack Obama had a conference call with the chief executives of General Electric (GE.N) and American Express (AXP.N) to discuss a jobs package he will propose next month, a White House spokesman said on Wednesday.

Spokesman Josh Earnest said Obama and the chief executives talked about some of his ideas including retrofitting buildings for energy efficiency. (Reporting by Laura MacInnis, Editing by Sandra Maler)

