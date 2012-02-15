UPDATE 2-Obama takes fresh aim at China, touts 'insourcing'

* Message comes a day after Obama met China's Xi
* Obama sees opportunity to bring manufacturing back to US
By Laura MacInnis
MILWAUKEE, Feb 15 President Barack Obama
kept up his attack on Chinese trade practices during a
campaign-style visit on Wednesday to a Midwest factory, where
his call to bring jobs back home was intended to resonate with
voters in an election year.
The day after meeting China's leader-in-waiting, Vice
President Xi Jinping, at the White House, Obama cited America's
chief rival a number of times in a speech to promote the
potential of "insourcing" jobs back to America from overseas.
"I'm not going to stand by when our competitors don't play
by the same rules," he told workers at Master Lock, a company he
lauded in his State of the Union address last month for having
moved back about 100 union jobs from China since mid-2010.
"So I directed my administration to create a Trade
Enforcement Unit, and it's only got one job: investigating
unfair trade practices in countries like China," he said at the
start of a three-day swing to promote his reelection message.
Obama took a firm line over trade on Tuesday during his Oval
Office meeting with Xi, who is in line to assume the Chinese
presidency in March 2013. Xi is visiting the
United States this week and urged greater cooperation between
Beijing and Washington on Wednesday.
Obama's tough stance should appeal to voters in election
battleground states like Wisconsin, which have witnessed many
factory closures over the years as manufacturing shifts abroad,
and where Beijing is often blamed for killing American jobs.
How to cope with a rising China - and compete against cheap
Chinese exports - is one of the challenges the president must
navigate as he seeks reelection, with polls showing rising U.S.
voter frustration with the Asian economic powerhouse.
He proposes closing tax breaks for companies that move U.S.
jobs overseas, while providing incentives to firms that bring
work home, particularly in high-tech manufacturing. Republicans
say that adding extra rules will not spur U.S. job creation.
"The best thing the president can do to prevent outsourcing
is pull back on the destructive policies - like his health care
law and regulations - and threat of tax hikes," said Brendan
Buck, spokesman for House of Representatives Speaker John
Boehner, the top Republican in Congress.
Attacking his economic stewardship, Republicans cast Obama
as a tax and spend liberal as they seek to deny him a second
White House term and Mitt Romney, the party's front-runner to
confront him in November, also says he is too soft on China.
Master Lock, a unit of Fortune Brands Home & Security
, says its Milwaukee plant is running at full capacity
for the first time in 15 years - an example the White House is
eager to replicate as the Nov. 6 election nears.
"More and more companies (are)...deciding that if the cost
of doing business here isn't too much different than the cost of
doing business in places like China, then why wouldn't you
rather do it right here in the United States," Obama said.
It was his first event in a three day campaign-style swing
that will also include fund-raising stops in California and a
visit to aircraft maker Boeing in Washington state.