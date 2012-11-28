Obama to host Romney at White House on Thursday

WASHINGTON Nov 28 President Barack Obama will
host former Republican candidate Mitt Romney for a private lunch
at the White House on Thursday, their first meeting since Obama
defeated him in this month's presidential election.
The encounter follows Obama's promise, in the aftermath of
the Nov. 6 election, to consult the former Massachusetts
governor before the end of the year. It also comes amid Obama's
efforts to work out with congressional leaders a way to avoid a
looming "fiscal cliff" that could push the U.S. economy back
into recession.
"Governor Romney will have a private lunch at the White
House with President Obama in the private dining room," the
White House said of the meeting, which will be closed to the
media. "It will be the first opportunity they have had to visit
since the election."