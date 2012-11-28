UPDATE 2-Obama to host Romney at White House on Thursday

* Meeting offers advantages to Obama, as well as Romney
By Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON, Nov 28 President Barack Obama will
host Mitt Romney for a private lunch at the White House on
Thursday, their first meeting since the Democratic incumbent
defeated his Republican challenger in a bitterly fought
election.
The encounter follows Obama's post-election promise to
engage with the former Massachusetts governor and consider his
ideas. It also comes amid Obama's efforts to work out with
congressional leaders a way to avoid a looming "fiscal cliff"
that could push the U.S. economy back into recession.
"Governor Romney will have a private lunch at the White
House with President Obama in the private dining room," the
White House announced on Wednesday, little more than three weeks
after the Nov. 6 election.
The talks will be a chance for Obama to look bipartisan at a
time when he needs Republican cooperation in Congress, and for
Romney to start rebuilding his political stature after leading
his party to a disappointing election outcome.
The meeting will be sandwiched between a series of events
this week in which Obama is making his case to Americans to
raise taxes on wealthy Americans while extending tax cuts for
the middle class - an approach that his former Republican rival
strongly opposed during the campaign.
Obama's Democrats and their Republican foes remain
deadlocked over dramatic, year-end tax increases and spending
cuts known as the fiscal cliff.
Fresh from his election win, Obama sought in his victory
speech to show a willingness to reach across the political aisle
when he offered to meet Romney "to talk about where we can work
together to move this country forward."
Obama's aides contacted Romney's camp shortly afterward.
Their only encounters during the campaign - a series of
three nationally televised debates - were fraught with tension,
with the candidates exhibiting little personal chemistry.
ROLE FOR ROMNEY?
Despite that, Obama told a Nov. 14 news conference he could
envision a future role in public service for Romney, though he
had no specific "assignment" for him.
White House spokesman Jay Carney mentioned Romney's
management skills, demonstrated in his running of the 2002 Salt
Lake City Olympics, and said Obama looked forward to discussing,
among a variety of issues, the president's "interest in making
the federal government more efficient."
Obama earlier this year asked Congress for powers to carry
out a major overhaul that would merge six trade and business
agencies, a move that could ultimately unravel the sprawling
Commerce Department.
Romney, in a conference call with donors after the election,
was widely reported to have said that Obama won by using
targeted initiatives to reward specific constituencies,
including African-Americans, Latinos and young people.
Some of Romney's fellow Republicans, eager to regroup after
their disappointing election outcome, disavowed his comments.
When they sit down together, the event will be closed to the
media. "We're going to let the two men who spent a great deal of
time in public eye over the course of the past year, both of
them, have a private lunch together," Carney said.
While in Washington, Romney will also meet with his former
vice presidential running mate, U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan of
Wisconsin, according to a Ryan aide.
Obama, who won a decisive victory after a bruising campaign,
had sought to depict Romney as out of touch with ordinary
Americans and intent on shielding the rich from higher taxes.
Romney had accused Obama of failed economic policies and
wasteful spending to promote big government.