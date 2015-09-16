版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 17日 星期四 00:46 BJT

Obama says expects Ex-Im bank to be reauthorized during budget negotiations

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 President Barack Obama told a meeting of business leaders that he expects the U.S. Congress to reauthorize the Export-Import Bank during its upcoming budget negotiations, saying the measure would win sufficient votes in both chambers.

Obama, speaking to the Business Roundtable, said it was "mind-boggling" that Congress did not re-authorize the bank a year ago. He also said he was concerned by General Electric's recent announcement that it plans to shift up to 500 manufacturing jobs to Europe and China because it can no longer access Ex-Im financing. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bill Trott)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐