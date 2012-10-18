版本:
Obama's children's school briefly evacuated after suspicious call

WASHINGTON Oct 18 Washington's Sidwell Friends School, where President Barack Obama's two daughters are students, was briefly evacuated on Thursday after a suspicious telephone call, the school said.

"After an investigation by law enforcement, it was determined that no risk was present. Students and employees have now returned to class," the school said in a statement on its website.

