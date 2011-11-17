Ex-smoker Obama: quitting is hard, he should know

WASHINGTON Nov 17 Ex-smoker President Barack
Obama kicked the habit and now he wants to give cigarette
makers a little shove too.
In a video released on Thursday to congratulate Americans
taking part in a national drive to quit smoking, Obama took aim
at tobacco companies fighting graphic labels his administration
imposed to warn consumers about the risks of their habit.
Calling tobacco "the leading cause of preventable early
deaths in this country," Obama said the labels were a new tool
to keep cigarettes away from children.
Cigarette makers, he said, wanted to block them "because
they don't want to be honest about the consequences of using
their products. Unfortunately, this isn't surprising."
The 50-year-old president managed to quit smoking last year
with the aid of nicotine gum and was confirmed as being
"tobacco free" at his last physical checkup in October.
He made no bones about how difficult it was.
"Fact is, quitting smoking is hard. Believe me, I know," he
said in the video for the Great American Smokeout aimed at
helping some of the country's 46 million smokers to stop.
A U.S. judge last week blocked the rule requiring tobacco
companies to display graphic images on cigarette packs,
including pictures of dead bodies and rotting teeth. But that
judgment is widely expected to be appealed and the legal battle
may go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Reynolds American Inc's (RAI.N) R.J. Reynolds unit,
Lorillard Inc LO.N, Liggett Group LLC and Commonwealth Brands
Inc, owned by Britain's Imperial Tobacco Group Plc IMT.L,
sued the FDA in August, citing their right to free speech.
Tobacco has also popped up in the 2012 election, when a
campaign video for Republican presidential hopeful Herman Cain
that showed his chief of staff blowing cigarette smoke at the
camera went viral on the Internet.
