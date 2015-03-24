Obama appoints new senior adviser, chief digital officer

WASHINGTON, March 24 U.S. President Barack Obama
has selected former journalist Shailagh Murray to serve as his
new senior adviser and former Twitter executive Jason Goldman to
a new position as Chief Digital Officer, the White House said on
Tuesday.
Murray has served as Vice President Joe Biden's
communications director since 2011 and had also taken on the
role of deputy chief of staff. She worked previously for The
Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal.
She will replace Dan Pfeiffer, Obama's former senior adviser
and one-time communications director, who recently stepped down.
Goldman was a former product leader at Twitter Inc
and member of the company's board of directors. His job will
include spearheading digital communications.
Pfeiffer was a leading user of Twitter during his White
House tenure.
"For four years, I've relied on Shailagh Murray's strategic
advice and keen ability to cut through the Washington noise to
focus on what matters to everyday Americans," Obama said in a
statement.
"And as the first-ever Chief Digital Officer at the White
House, Jason Goldman brings new energy and coveted expertise as
someone who's helped shape the digital age," Obama said.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason, editing by G Crosse)