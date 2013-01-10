版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 11日 星期五 02:49 BJT

Obama nominates Jack Lew to succeed Geithner at Treasury

WASHINGTON Jan 10 President Barack Obama on Thursday nominated his chief of staff, Jack Lew, to become the next Treasury secretary and succeed Timothy Geithner.

"Jack has my complete trust," Obama said at a White House ceremony.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐