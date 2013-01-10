Obama to announce Lew nomination as Treasury chief Thursday

New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
WASHINGTON Jan 10 U.S. President Barack Obama plans to announce his nomination of White House chief of staff and budget expert Jack Lew as his next Treasury secretary on Thursday at an event at 1:30 p.m. ET (1330 GMT), a White House official said.
Lew, 57, will take the lead on difficult negotiations with Congress on how to cut the nation's looming debt and rein in spending - a central challenge for Obama's second term.
Lew is expected to be confirmed by the Senate. He will take over from Timothy Geithner, who is slated to attend Thursday's announcement, the White House official said.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.