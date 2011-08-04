Advent in talks to buy control of Oberthur

PARIS Aug 4 Private equity firm Advent International is holding exclusive talks with the family owners of Oberthur Technologies to buy a controlling stake in the French smartcard maker, the two parties said on Thursday.

The deal values Oberthur at 1.15 billion euros ($1.64 billion) and would see the Savare family retain a 10 percent holding.

Oberthur's smartcards are used in mobile phones, bank cards and secure identity documents. The company floated on the Paris bourse in 2000 and delisted in 2008.

"Advent International would also support the company's growth through potential external acquisitions that may further enhance the technological development and growth of the company," Advent said in the joint-statement. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Will Waterman) ($1=.7017 EURO)