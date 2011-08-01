Advent in talks to buy 60 pct of Oberthur -paper

* Family in talks to sell 60 pct to Advent -paper

* Bain, PAI, One Equity Partners walked away -paper

PARIS, Aug 1 The Savare family behind Oberthur Technologies has entered into exclusive talks with private equity firm Advent International about selling it 60 percent of the French smartcard maker, Les Echos reported on Monday.

The paper said the deal valued Oberthur at around 1 billion euros ($1.44 billion).

Rival private equity buyers One Equity Partners, PAI and Bain have walked away from making a bid due to valuation and corporate governance issues, it added.

No-one at Oberthur Technologies was available for comment on Monday.

In 2010, Oberthur generated sales of 979 million euros. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Will Waterman) ($1=.6946 Euro)