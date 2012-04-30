FEATURE - As America's waistline expands, costs soar

* $190 billion a year in excess medical spending
* Many costs borne by non-obese, as in higher insurance
premiums
* Anti-obesity campaigners say highlighting costs should
spur policy changes
By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK, April 30 U.S. hospitals are ripping
out wall-mounted toilets and replacing them with floor models to
better support obese patients. The Federal Transit
Administration wants buses to be tested for the impact of
heavier riders on steering and braking. Cars are burning nearly
a billion gallons of gasoline more a year than if passengers
weighed what they did in 1960.
The nation's rising rate of obesity has been
well-chronicled. But businesses, governments and individuals are
only now coming to grips with the costs of those extra pounds,
many of which are even greater than believed only a few years
ago: The additional medical spending due to obesity is double
previous estimates and exceeds even those of smoking, a new
study shows.
Many of those costs have dollar signs in front of them, such
as the higher health insurance premiums everyone pays to cover
those extra medical costs. Other changes, often cost-neutral,
are coming to the built environment in the form of wider seats
in public places from sports stadiums to bus stops.
The startling economic costs of obesity, often borne by the
non-obese, could become the epidemic's second-hand smoke. Only
when scientists discovered that nonsmokers were developing lung
cancer and other diseases from breathing smoke-filled air did
policymakers get serious about fighting the habit, in particular
by establishing nonsmoking zones. The costs that smoking added
to Medicaid also spurred action. Now, as economists put a price
tag on sky-high body mass indexes (BMIs), policymakers as well
as the private sector are mobilizing to find solutions to the
obesity epidemic.
"As committee chairmen, Cabinet secretaries, the head of
Medicare and health officials see these really high costs, they
are more interested in knowing, 'what policy knob can I turn to
stop this hemorrhage?'" said Michael O'Grady of the National
Opinion Research Center, co-author of a new report for the
Campaign to End Obesity, which brings together representatives
from business, academia and the public health community to work
with policymakers on the issue.
The U.S. health care reform law of 2010 allows employers to
charge obese workers 30 percent to 50 percent more for health
insurance if they decline to participate in a qualified wellness
program. The law also includes carrots and celery sticks, so to
speak, to persuade Medicare and Medicaid enrollees to see a
primary care physician about losing weight, and funds community
demonstration programs for weight loss.
Such measures do not sit well with all obese Americans.
Advocacy groups formed to "end size discrimination" argue that
it is possible to be healthy "at every size," taking issue with
the findings that obesity necessarily comes with added medical
costs.
The reason for denominating the costs of obesity in dollars
is not to stigmatize plus-size Americans even further. Rather,
the goal is to allow public health officials as well as
employers to break out their calculators and see whether
programs to prevent or reverse obesity are worth it.
LOST PRODUCTIVITY
The percentage of Americans who are obese (with a BMI of 30
or higher) has tripled since 1960, to 34 percent, while the
incidence of extreme or "morbid" obesity (BMI above 40) has
risen sixfold, to 6 percent. The percentage of overweight
Americans (BMI of 25 to 29.9) has held steady: It was 34 percent
in 2008 and 32 percent in 1961. What seems to have happened is
that for every healthy-weight person who "graduated" into
overweight, an overweight person graduated into obesity.
Because obesity raises the risk of a host of medical
conditions, from heart disease to chronic pain, the obese are
absent from work more often than people of healthy weight. The
most obese men take 5.9 more sick days a year; the most obese
women, 9.4 days more. Obesity-related absenteeism costs
employers as m u ch as $6.4 billion a year, health economists led
by Eric Finkelstein of Duke University calculated.
Even when poor health doesn't keep obese workers home, it
can cut into productivity, as they grapple with pain or
shortness of breath or other obstacles to working all-out. Such
obesity-related "presenteeism," said Finkelstein, is also
expensive. The very obese lose one month of productive work per
year, costing employers an average of $3,792 per very obese male
worker and $3,037 per female. Total annual cost of presenteeism
due to obesity: $30 billion.
Decreased productivity can reduce wages, as employers
penalize less productive workers. Obesity hits workers'
pocketbooks indirectly, too: Numerous studies have shown that
the obese are less likely to be hired and promoted than their
svelte peers are. Women in particular bear the brunt of that,
earning about 11 percent less than women of healthy weight,
health economist John Cawley of Cornell University found. At the
average weekly U.S. wage of $669 in 2010, that's a $76 weekly
obesity tax.
MORE DOCTORS, MORE PILLS
The medical costs of obesity have long been the focus of
health economists. A just-published analysis finds that it
raises those costs more than thought.
Obese men rack up an additional $1,152 a year in medical
spending, especially for hospitalizations and prescription
drugs, Cawley and Chad Meyerhoefer of Lehigh University reported
in January in the Journal of Health Economics. Obese women
account for an extra $3,613 a year. Using data from 9,852 men
(average BMI: 28) and 13,837 women (average BMI: 27) ages 20 to
64, among whom 28 percent were obese, the researchers found even
higher costs among the uninsured: annual medical spending for an
obese person was $3,271 compared with $512 for the non-obese.
Nationally, that comes to $190 billion a year in additional
medical spending as a result of obesity, calculated Cawley, or
20.6 percent of U.S. health care expenditures.
That is double recent estimates, reflecting more precise
methodology. The new analysis corrected for people's tendency to
low-ball their weight, for instance, and compared obesity with
non-obesity (healthy weight and overweight) rather than just to
healthy weight. Because the merely overweight do not incur many
additional medical costs, grouping the overweight with the obese
underestimates the costs of obesity.
Contrary to the media's idealization of slimness, medical
spending for men is about the same for BMIs of 26 to 35. For
women, the uptick starts at a BMI of 25. In men more than women,
high BMIs can reflect extra muscle as well as fat, so it is
possible to be healthy even with an overweight BMI. "A man with
a BMI of 28 might be very fit," said Cawley. "Where healthcare
costs really take off is in the morbidly obese."
Those extra medical costs are partly born by the non-obese,
in the form of higher taxes to support Medicaid and higher
health insurance premiums. Obese women raise such "third party"
expenditures $3,220 a year each; obese men, $967 a year, Cawley
and Meyerhoefer found.
One recent surprise is the discovery that the costs of
obesity exceed those of smoking. In a paper published in March,
scientists at the Mayo Clinic toted up the exact medical costs
of 30,529 Mayo employees, adult dependents, and retirees over
several years.
"Smoking added about 20 percent a year to medical costs,"
said Mayo's James Naessens. "Obesity was similar, but morbid
obesity increased those costs by 50 percent a year. There really
is an economic justification for employers to offer programs to
help the very obese lose weight."
LIVING LARGE, BUT NOT DYING YOUNG
For years researchers suspected that the higher medical
costs of obesity might be offset by the possibility that the
obese would die young, and thus never rack up spending for
nursing homes, Alzheimer's care, and other pricey items.
That's what happens to smokers. While they do incur higher
medical costs than nonsmokers in any given year, their lifetime
drain on public and private dollars is less because they die
sooner. "Smokers die early enough that they save Social
Security, private pensions, and Medicare" trillions of dollars,
said Duke's Finkelstein. "But mortality isn't that much higher
among the obese."
Beta blockers for heart disease, diabetes drugs, and other
treatments are keeping the obese alive longer, with the result
that they incur astronomically high medical expenses in old age
just like their slimmer peers.
Some costs of obesity reflect basic physics. It requires
twice as much energy to move 250 pounds than 125 pounds. As a
result, a vehicle burns more gasoline carrying heavier
passengers than lighter ones.
"Growing obesity rates increase fuel consumption," said
engineer Sheldon Jacobson of the University of Illinois. How
much? An additional 938 million gallons of gasoline each year
due to overweight and obesity in the United States, or 0.8
percent, he calculated. That's $4 billion extra.
Not all the changes spurred by the prevalence of obesity
come with a price tag. Train cars New Jersey Transit ordered
from Bombardier have seats 2.2 inches wider than current cars,
at 19.75 inches, said spokesman John Durso, giving everyone a
more comfortable commute. (There will also be more seats per car
because the new ones are double-deckers.)
The built environment generally is changing to accommodate
larger Americans. New York's commuter trains are considering new
cars with seats able to hold 400 pounds. Blue Bird is widening
the front doors on its school buses so wider kids can fit. And
at both the new Yankee Stadium and Citi Field, home of the New
York Mets, seats are wider than their predecessors by 1 to 2
inches.
The new performance testing proposed by transit officials
for buses, assuming an average passenger weight of 175 instead
of 150 pounds, arise from concerns that heavier passengers might
pose a safety threat. If too much weight is behind the rear
axle, a bus can lose steering. And every additional pound
increases a moving vehicle's momentum, requiring more force to
stop and thereby putting greater demands on brakes.
Manufacturers have told the FTA the proposal will require them
to upgrade several components.
Hospitals, too, are adapting to larger patients. The
University of Alabama at Birmingham's hospital, the nation's
fourth largest, has widened doors, replaced wall-mounted toilets
with floor models able to hold 250 pounds or more, and bought
plus-size wheelchairs (twice the price of regulars) as well as
mini-cranes to hoist obese patients out of bed.
The additional spending due to obesity doesn't fall into a
black hole, of course. It contributes to overall economic
activity and thus to gross domestic product. But not all
spending is created equal.
"Yes, a heart attack will generate economic activity, since
the surgeon and hospital get paid, but not in a good way," said
Murray Ross, vice president of Kaiser Permanente's Institute for
Health Policy. "If we avoided that heart attack we could have
put the money to better use, such as in education or investments
in clean energy."
The books on obesity remain open. The latest entry: An obese
man is 64 percent less likely to be arrested for a crime than a
healthy man. Researchers have yet to run the numbers on what
that might save.