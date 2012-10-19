SPECIAL REPORT: Food, beverage industry pays for seat at health-policy table

| Geneva, Switzerland
Geneva, Switzerland Oct 19 As the world's
foremost health agency, the World Health Organization bills
itself as an impartial advocate working on behalf of 194 member
nations.
Its mission as the public health arm of the United Nations
ranges from stanching communicable diseases such as malaria and
AIDS to battling what the U.N. considers the latest "global
epidemic": chronic ailments such as diabetes and heart disease
caused primarily by unhealthy diets.
But to fight those diseases in Mexico, the nation with the
world's highest rate of obese and overweight adults, a Reuters
investigation found that WHO's regional office has turned to the
very companies whose sugary drinks and salty foods are linked to
many of the maladies it's trying to prevent.
The office, the Pan American Health Organization, not only
is relying on the food and beverage industry for advice on how
to fight obesity. For the first time in its 110-year history, it
has taken hundreds of thousands of dollars in money from the
industry.
Accepting industry funding goes against WHO's worldwide
policies. Its Geneva headquarters and five other regional
offices have been prohibited from accepting money from the food
and soda industries, among others. "If such conflicts of
interest were perceived to exist, or actually existed, this
would jeopardize WHO's ability to set globally recognized and
respected standards and guidelines," said spokesman Gregory
Härtl.
But the Pan American office - known as PAHO, based in
Washington and founded 46 years before it was affiliated with
WHO in 1948 - had different standards allowing the business
donations.
Even so, not until this February did PAHO begin taking
industry money, Reuters found: $50,000 from Coca-Cola, the
world's largest beverage company; $150,000 from Nestle, the
world's largest food company; and $150,000 from Unilever, a
British-Dutch food conglomerate whose brands include Ben &
Jerry's ice cream and Popsicles.
The recent infusion of corporate cash is the most pointed
example to date of how WHO is approaching its battle against
chronic disease. Increasingly, it is relying on what it calls
"partnerships" with industry, opting to enter into alliances
with food and beverage companies rather than maintain strict
neutrality. The strategy differs dramatically from WHO's
approach to interacting with the tobacco industry - companies
with which it is unwilling to partner.
The decision appears to stem in part from necessity.
Despite being tasked a year ago by the U.N. to direct the
attack on what both groups now call a "global epidemic," WHO has
cut its own funding for chronic disease programs by 20 percent
since 2010 - an even bigger decline than for the agency as a
whole. These diseases cause 63 percent of premature deaths
worldwide, but the WHO department that leads the effort to fight
them receives 6 percent of the agency's budget.
The industry's cash donations, which have not been
previously reported, were described by Irene Klinger, a senior
adviser for partnerships in PAHO, as "a new way of doing
business." She compared the closer cooperation with that of a
couple who needs to discuss marital problems. She said PAHO
spends about $30 million a year to fight chronic diseases. But
amid WHO's budget cuts, Klinger said, the organization needed
industry "money to make this happen."
Mexicans drink far more Coke than citizens of any other
nation. But even as Coca-Cola denies that soda causes obesity,
it says it is committed to solving the health crisis. The
Atlanta-based company has placed a top official on the steering
board for WHO's Pan American Forum for Action on
Non-Communicable Diseases, a group that helps determine how WHO
fights obesity in Mexico.
Klinger and other WHO officials who work with industry say
they are careful to maintain control of policymaking. But on its
website, the Pan American Forum touts the benefits of membership
as helping businesses "avoid regulation" and "influence
regulatory environments."
"WHO is getting hijacked," said Boyd Swinburn, an Australian
professor and longtime member of WHO's nutrition advisory
committees. "They're cash-strapped, and they're bringing the
private sector in. That's very dangerous."
Coke sees the situation differently.
"It's about the convergence of the interests," said Jorge
Casimiro, Coca-Cola's director of international government
relations and public affairs. "What we're trying to say is we're
ready to take action. We're companies who want to do this. We're
ready to go."
TIES TO INDUSTRY
As part of its investigation into the influence of Big Food
on WHO, Reuters reviewed thousands of pages of records, and
interviewed more than a hundred experts and officials from
industry, academia, health groups, trade groups, medical
journals and national governments. Among those interviewed: more
than 20 former and current WHO officials and leading advisers to
the agency.
Although WHO wields no official regulatory authority, the
agency relies on member nations to embrace its recommendations -
something that happens quite often in developing nations. "The
standards and policies adopted by WHO basically become the laws
and regulations and policies in many of these countries," said
Daniel Spiegel, a former U.S. ambassador to U.N. programs in
Geneva who now lobbies on behalf of the food and alcohol
industries.
Reuters found that even when WHO takes special care to avoid
entanglements with industry, the wall meant to protect WHO's
impartiality is far from impermeable.
A small group at WHO headquarters here is helping a panel of
nutrition experts draft new guidelines for sugar, salt and fat
in the diet. Little known to the public, the guidelines are of
intense concern to potentially affected companies, and they're
particularly relevant to developing nations such as Mexico.
The Nutrition Guidance Expert Advisory Group was hand-picked
by WHO staff members, who say they took the agency's strictest
steps yet to avoid the industry conflicts of some advisers in
the past.
"My main message is we're really taking this conflict of
interest extremely seriously, as well as the solidity of the
science, and we're trying to really change this perception,"
said Francesco Branca, director of the work.
Reuters found at least two of the 15 advisers had direct
financial ties to the food industry. Murray Skeaff, a New
Zealand professor, received research money from Unilever, the
conglomerate with $60 billion sales last year. He could not be
reached for comment. Esté Vorster, a South African professor,
advised a sugar association and took travel and "after hours"
money to judge a contest for Nestle. Vorster said she does not
participate in discussing the sugar guideline.
A third, Nahla Hwalla, is a professor and dean of a
food-sciences college at the American University of Beirut. The
college is receiving $750,000 over three years from Nestle;
$450,000 of that money goes to fund the work of a doctoral
student whom Hwalla is supervising. Hwalla said the Nestle
funding was disclosed to WHO. WHO will not comment on financial
disclosures by members of its advisory group.
In addition, three members of the group - Ibrahim Elmadfa of
the University of Vienna, Anna Lartey of the University of
Ghana, and Vorster - are current, future or past leaders of a
professional society, the International Union of Nutritional
Sciences. The society solicits hundreds of thousands of dollars
in industry funding for conferences.
Sponsors of next year's conference include Coca-Cola,
PepsiCo, Kraft, Nestle and Unilever. A letter to sponsors from
Angel Gil, a Spanish professor and conference president, says
sponsors would "enjoy prime exposure and direct marketing
opportunities with the key players and decision makers in the
field."
The conference organizers advising WHO say they do not
regard the ties as a conflict of interest because they don't
pocket any of the money personally.
But the conference they lead has so many ties to industry
that WHO itself will no longer help organize or donate money to
it as it has done in the past, according to Chizuru Nishida,
coordinator of the WHO nutrition policy and scientific advice
unit.
INFLUENCE IN MEXICO
The industry's influence in Mexico is exemplified in the
Mexican delegations to a group called Codex. The group works
with WHO on food labeling and trade policies, and its guidelines
serve as a reference for governments around the world.
At a meeting of the group's nutrition committee last
November in Germany, the five-member Mexican delegation included
officials from Coca-Cola and Kellogg - but no one from the
Mexican government. Many other nations also invited company
representatives; a Coke official was part of the U.S.
delegation. But all delegations except Mexico's were led by
government officials.
Coca-Cola is a major player in Mexican politics, while it
dominates the soda market there. Vicente Fox, the nation's
president from 2000 to 2006, was the president of Coca-Cola
Mexico before entering politics.
Coke points to its contributions to public health. "Close to
26 million Mexicans benefit from the more than 4,000 sporting
events we promote each year," said Rosalyn Kennedy, senior
communications manager for Coca-Cola. In an email, she said Coke
also signed the National Agreement to Prevent Obesity with the
Mexican government. As part of the agreement, companies promise
to reduce salt, sugar and fat and promote exercise and drinking
water.
Swinburn, who directs the WHO Collaborating Centre for
Obesity Prevention in Melbourne, remains skeptical of the
industry's motives. He said food and beverage companies exert a
huge influence on policies that affect the health of millions.
"Industry is buzzing all around," he said. "Even in things
like nutrition guidelines, they're usually in the room at the
policymaking table or buzzing around it and putting all sort of
pressure on, bringing their huge conflicts of interest and their
huge resources to it - and we're wondering why we don't get much
public interest policy coming out."
In May 2011, an expert group impaneled by PAHO, WHO's
regional office for the Americas, wrote perhaps the world's
toughest plan to restrict junk-food marketing to children. The
panel, including four Mexicans, recommended new government
policies "in a time frame of no more than 18 months" - that is,
by November 2012.
To date, Mexico has yet to act on the findings. PAHO has yet
to even formally present its report to the Mexican government,
according to Alejandro Calvillo, a member of the expert panel
and director of El Poder del Consumidor, or Consumer Power, a
nonprofit group focused on obesity in Mexico.
Why not? Calvillo said public health officials with PAHO in
Mexico "do not want to have any kind of conflict with the
industry."
The view wasn't disputed by Enrique Jacoby, PAHO's regional
adviser on healthy eating. "We have an opportunity to do more
than we did in the past with Mexico, I'll put it that way,"
Jacoby said.
"We cannot act on our own," Jacoby said, "but in reality we
can have a huge influence on Mexico insofar as the secretary of
health in Mexico says, 'PAHO, come over and help us do this,'
because we are the international health agency."
SELF-REGULATION FALLING SHORT
Some WHO officials and health advocates say the agency is
doing the best it can - with industry help - to reduce chronic
disease. The World Health Assembly in May set a target for a 25
percent reduction in global deaths from these illnesses by 2025.
"To do that, you have to reduce salt, reduce sugar, reduce
fats; that's not going to happen without regulation and
taxation," said Judith Watt, interim director of an alliance of
global diabetes, heart, cancer and lung disease groups, which
receive some industry funding.
WHO has repeatedly advocated for voluntary action over
stronger, regulatory measures. And the major food makers have,
in some cases, responded.
For instance, Coca-Cola now offers more than 800 no- or
low-calorie drinks; the Mexican bakery giant Grupo Bimbo is
cutting sodium in its leading bread and rolls; and Nestle and
General Mills just announced further cuts by 2015 in the sugar
and salt in Cheerios and other cereals. Further, these companies
are promising to limit advertising aimed at children under 12.
WHO published global guidelines for controlling junk-food
marketing to children in 2010. It suggested "industry-led
self-regulation" as an alternative to legal requirements.
Corinna Hawkes, a British food policy expert and lead author
of a seminal 2004 WHO report on marketing of food to children,
said self-regulation alone continues to fall short, in Mexico
and elsewhere. She was part of the panel PAHO convened last year
to recommend what it called "concrete" policies.
Their report advocated restricting all forms of junk-food
marketing that appeals to children under the age of 16. That
included TV, radio, signs, cartoons, toy giveaways and event
sponsorships, a Coke mainstay in Mexico. Further, it said
governments should raise taxes on products high in sugar, fat
and salt and on the advertising of these products - policies
anathema not only to fast-food and soda companies but to many in
advertising and media.
Since then, Hawkes said, neither WHO, PAHO nor the Mexican
government has done much.
In a speech last year in Mexico City, Margaret Chan, WHO
director-general since 2007, talked about "the seductive
marketing of foods and beverages that are cheap, convenient,
tasty, filling, and very bad for health." But Chan didn't
mention the solution being proposed by WHO's expert committee.
She declined interview requests for this story.
Mexican President Felipe Calderón also championed a
five-step anti-obesity program focused on exercise and healthy
eating. He, too, didn't mention limiting marketing to children.
Calderón had appeared with Coca-Cola chief executive Muhtar
Kent at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in
January. Kent said Coke would invest another $1 billion a year
to grow the Mexican market. Calderón praised the plan for adding
jobs.
Coke has plans to double its sales in Mexico within a
decade.
"RECIPE FOR DISASTER"
Mexican Coke is made with real cane sugar instead of corn
syrup. And Mexicans love it.
So much so, they drink an average of 45 gallons of Coca-Cola
products a year. That's almost eight times more than the world
average and 70 percent more than Americans, who are the second
biggest soda drinkers in the world.
"A recipe for disaster," said Kelly Brownell, director of
Yale University's Rudd Center for Food Policy and Obesity.
Body measurements bear him out: Mexico now has the fattest
adult population in the world, surpassing the United States in
the latest surveys measuring body mass index, excluding some
small South Seas Islands.
Studies show 69.5 percent of Mexicans 15 and older were
overweight or obese in 2006 compared with 69.2 percent of
similarly aged Americans in 2010. And Mexico's problem continues
to grow while the situation in the United States has leveled
out, health officials say.
A new survey is expected to show Mexico's obesity rates
climbing about 2 percent since 2006, according to Simón
Barquera, a professor of nutrition and researcher in the
National Institute of Public Health.
"This is as high as you could get," Barquera said.
In its one significant government response, Mexico, in 2010,
began removing sugary drinks from elementary schools. But school
children still lack water fountains, and soda marketing pervades
the places they gather. The national government has rejected
proposals to tax sugary drinks.
NESTLE FUNDS DIABETES GROUP
The food industry's influence is by no means limited to
Geneva or Mexico. A Reuters investigation earlier this year
revealed how food and beverage companies now dominate
policymaking in Washington and in cities and states across
America.
In Washington, the companies doubled their lobbying
expenditures to $175 million during the first three years of the
Obama administration, Reuters found, and defeated "soda tax"
proposals in 24 states. As part of the National School Lunch
Program, Congress even declared pizza a vegetable.
Food and beverage companies also are donating money to
global nonprofit groups fighting the very diseases that their
products have helped to create - health advocacy organizations
that are allowed to work with officials at WHO headquarters in
ways that industry groups cannot.
In a precedent-setting move earlier this year, Nestle agreed
to give 480,000 euros ($630,000) to the International Diabetes
Federation over three years. The amount of the donation,
provided to Reuters by Nestle, has not been previously reported.
The federation previously took money from insulin makers but not
food companies.
"We want to be part of the solution," said Robin Tickle,
Nestle's head of corporate media relations. "We have various
forms of partnerships with organizations all over the world at
global, regional or local level. Some of these involve
donations, others do not."
Ten of the largest multinational companies have joined
forces in a nonprofit group in Geneva called the International
Food and Beverage Alliance. The companies, with combined sales
last year of $397 billion, are promising voluntary actions to
reduce salt, sugar and fat. Their group, created four years ago,
is trying to gain a status of "official relations" with WHO,
which would give it additional access to agency meetings and
shared work plans.
The global sugar industry, with U.S. government backing,
reacted strongly against a WHO expert panel's report in 2003 to
recommend limiting sugar to 10 percent of dietary calories.
Since then, the report has not been mentioned in WHO's plans to
fight chronic disease, and some of its most aggressive staff
members have left the organization.
"Many of us have been complaining to Margaret Chan about why
there are so few staff on this even if it is two-thirds of the
mortality in the world," said Pekka Puska, WHO's director of
non-communicable disease until 2003 and currently director
general of Finland's National Institute for Health and Welfare.
"You can speculate why," Puska said. "The more you do
non-communicable diseases, the more you run into commercial
problems of marketed products like Coca-Cola."
Giants including Coke and Unilever take exception to such
characterizations. "It's about working together," said Anne
Heughan, external affairs director for Unilever. She said all
such efforts to battle obesity and other diseases need "to be
led by the government. They need to set the direction ... But
obviously we are a part of that."
FOCUS ON SALT
The soda industry still disputes whether sugar causes
obesity and its cavalcade of health problems. The underlying
cause of obesity is consuming too many calories and burning too
few. The industry argues that a calorie from soda is no
different from a calorie from any other source.
Many health experts compare that argument to the longtime
denial by tobacco makers that cigarettes cause cancer. Cause and
effect has not yet been biologically established for soda and
obesity. But sodas are the leading single source of calories in
the American and Mexican diets. And they are "empty" calories -
devoid of nutritional value.
There is no such dispute over the harms of excess salt - nor
is the industry lobby as focused. Companies that add salt to
food have agreed it can cause hypertension.
Accordingly, salt remains a target of WHO disease policies
even as sugar has fallen off the table. The industry-funded Pan
American group is focusing on salt reduction. An outline of
policy options by WHO in March listed salt 28 times and sugar
only once.
SPENDING CUTS
Since the industry's business alliance formed in Geneva in
2008, WHO has cut its annual spending for the branch dealing
with chronic disease. Its budget went from $325 million for
2008-09 to $241 million for 2012-13; in the same period, the
office's staff shrank from 182 to 131.
Chan's 2012-13 budget reflects more of the austerity that
forced the agency to cut 250 staff members agency-wide last
year. The budget, emphasizing "efficiencies" and "partnerships,"
is 12 percent smaller overall - but 20 percent smaller in the
chronic disease office than the previous spending plan.
WHO's entire budget is about half of what Coca-Cola spends
on marketing alone. Although WHO spends about $2 billion a year
and employs 8,000 people to fight disease, the vast majority of
that money is earmarked by donors for projects related to
communicable diseases such as malaria. That leaves relative
crumbs for the diet-related illnesses that WHO says are the
world's leading killer.
"Sixty-three percent of the deaths, and 5-8 percent of our
budget," said Douglas Bettcher, acting director of the chronic
diseases office. In an interview here, Bettcher described the
handful of people at policy levels: "We've got one person on
diabetes, two on cancer, one on cardiovascular disease, and
we're recruiting one for chronic respiratory disease," he said.
That alone doesn't represent the entirety of WHO's effort.
Bettcher said many other WHO employees are working on the risk
factors of chronic disease (including smoking) around the world.
Among them: about 200 technical officers. He said he remains
positive about the potential to make progress.
"I'm optimistic we're well on our way to scaling up our
efforts," Bettcher said.
Some of WHO's own employees, however, acknowledge the
difficulties.
"Money has been cut back," Nishida said. "Today it seems
like the only people that have money are industry."
Derek Yach, a former WHO assistant-director-general for
chronic disease programs, said "WHO is really pushed into a
corner" by its budget woes. Yach said he was driven out of WHO
in 2005 after proposing to limit sugar consumption. Not long
after, he made a dramatic career move that underscores just how
ineffective he believes WHO has become.
After stints at Yale and the Rockefeller Foundation, Yach
accepted a job as a vice president at PepsiCo. His reasoning: He
said he thought he stood a better chance of improving public
health by working for the sugary soft drink maker than by
working for the world's leading health organization.
SHARED INTERESTS
Under Chan, WHO has employed "partnership advisers" to seek
closer relationships with food and beverage companies. One of
them, Janet Voûte, left the health agency in 2010 to become a
vice president at Nestle, which is based in Vevey, Switzerland -
two train stops from Geneva.
Nestle, Voûte said, agrees with everything WHO is doing and
stands ready to help WHO and improve its own products. "I
personally do not see any major conflict of interest," she said.
"I see much more convergence of interests."
When WHO held a conference for health ministers last year in
Moscow - which Voûte had helped to organize - one session was
chaired by Casimiro, the top Coca-Cola official. He said he was
invited by WHO to chair it.
Speakers came from PepsiCo, Nestle and the World Federation
of Advertisers. They called for voluntary action and offered
their resources and influence.
When Chan spoke, praising them, an activist stood up and
asked Chan about whether the relationship posed a conflict of
interest for WHO.
Chan responded in her sometimes ebullient fashion.
She sang the opening lines of a show tune from the musical
The King and I: "Getting to Know You."