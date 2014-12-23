版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 23日 星期二 13:54 BJT

BRIEF-OC Oerlikon to sell its Advanced Technologies segment to Evatec AG

Dec 23 OC Oerlikon Inc Pfaeffikon Corp :

* Oerlikon focuses on core growth businesses and signs agreement to sell its Advanced Technologies Segment to Evatec AG

* Transaction is expected to close during Q1 of 2015

* Parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price

* 2014 full-year guidance for Oerlikon group remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐