BRIEF-OC Oerlikon to sell its Advanced Technologies segment to Evatec AG

Dec 23 OC Oerlikon Inc Pfaeffikon Corp :

* Oerlikon focuses on core growth businesses and signs agreement to sell its Advanced Technologies Segment to Evatec AG

* Transaction is expected to close during Q1 of 2015

* Parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price

* 2014 full-year guidance for Oerlikon group remains unchanged