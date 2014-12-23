BRIEF-OC Oerlikon to sell its Advanced Technologies segment to Evatec AG

BRIEF-Bucher Industries Q1 net sales up 2 pct to CHF 616 mln
* Q1 net sales up 2 percent to 616 million Swiss francs ($620.16 million), order intake up 14 percent to 635 million francs
Dec 23 OC Oerlikon Inc Pfaeffikon Corp :
* Oerlikon focuses on core growth businesses and signs agreement to sell its Advanced Technologies Segment to Evatec AG
* Transaction is expected to close during Q1 of 2015
* Parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price
* 2014 full-year guidance for Oerlikon group remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MELBOURNE, April 27 Aurizon Holdings Chief Executive Andrew Harding said it will be more than a month before coal rail operations return to normal, following damage cause by Cyclone Debbie in Australia in late March.
