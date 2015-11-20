Oerlikon agrees to sell vacuum business to Atlas Copco for $519 mln

ZURICH Nov 20 Swiss technology group OC Oerlikon said on Friday it would sell its vacuum segment to Atlas Copco in a transaction based on an enterprise value of 525 million Swiss francs ($518.6 million).

Oerlikon has been exploring the sale of its vacuum business since at least July as it focuses its portfolio following the purchase of the coatings business from Sulzer.

Oerlikon, whose biggest owner is Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, also confirmed its guidance for 2015. ($1 = 1.0124 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Anand Basu)