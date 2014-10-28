BRIEF-Oc Oerlikon Inc Pfaeffikon Corp reports Q3 sales of 877 million, up 25.8 pct

STOXX hits 20-month high, AMS and Dior soar as results, deals back to the fore - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, April 25 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Oct 28 Oc Oerlikon Inc Pfaeffikon Corp :
* Q3 order intake 845 million Swiss francs, up 18.7 pct
* Q3 order backlog 794 million Swiss francs, down 8.6 pct
* Q3 sales 877 million Swiss francs, up 25.8 pct
* Q3 EBIT 90 million Swiss francs, up 2.3 pct
* Says FY 2014 outlook confirmed with upside on profitability; sees FY sales growth to exceed 15 pct, EBIT margin to exceed 10 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 25 Nestle plans to cut almost 300 jobs in Britain as it simplifies its operations and moves production of Blue Riband biscuits to Poland, becoming the latest food and drink maker to reduce its UK operations as the country prepares to leave the European Union.
DUBAI, April 25 Citigroup has obtained a licence to conduct capital markets business in Saudi Arabia, a move that will allow the U.S. bank to return to the kingdom to offer banking services after an absence of almost 13 years.