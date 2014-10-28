版本:
BRIEF-Oc Oerlikon Inc Pfaeffikon Corp reports Q3 sales of 877 million, up 25.8 pct

Oct 28 Oc Oerlikon Inc Pfaeffikon Corp :

* Q3 order intake 845 million Swiss francs, up 18.7 pct

* Q3 order backlog 794 million Swiss francs, down 8.6 pct

* Q3 sales 877 million Swiss francs, up 25.8 pct

* Q3 EBIT 90 million Swiss francs, up 2.3 pct

* Says FY 2014 outlook confirmed with upside on profitability; sees FY sales growth to exceed 15 pct, EBIT margin to exceed 10 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
