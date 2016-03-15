UPDATE 1-Ocado expects to conclude Morrisons deal this year

* Ocado boosted by hopes for renewal of Morrisons deal
* Amazon also targeting UK online food retail
LONDON, March 15 Ocado said it expected
to renew a deal with Morrisons this year even though its
key customer has reached a supply agreement which will allow
Amazon to expand into online food retail.
Ocado, which as well as providing supermarket group
Morrisons with online services also sells products supplied by
upmarket chain Waitrose, said last month that it was in
talks with Morrisons to renegotiate a deal struck in 2013.
The amendments sought by Morrisons were disclosed on the
same day it announced a major tie-up to supply U.S. online
giant Amazon with groceries, raising questions about the future
of its relationship with Ocado.
Morrisons is using Ocado to distribute its online products.
Morrison's separate deal with Amazon is a wholesale agreement
where Morrisons will supply Amazon with its products and Amazon
will control how much it charges customers for them.
Ocado said on Tuesday that the new Morrisons agreement was
on course to be finalised, reassuring investors over a tie-up
which Shore Capital analysts have called "critical to Ocado's
future".
Ocado's Chief Financial Officer Duncan Tatton-Brown told
reporters that the deal would be finalised "relatively soon".
"Don't think it's going to be the end of the year before we
announce something," he said. "Lawyers need to put that into
contracts and that takes some time but everything's progressing
as we would expect."
Morrisons had said in February that there was no certainty
an agreement would be concluded.
Founded by three former Goldman Sachs bankers in 2000, Ocado
has divided opinion like few other stocks. Some view its home
deliveries from giant distribution centres as the future of
grocery shopping. Critics regard it as a costly and complicated
venture that will never make sustained profits.
Shares in Ocado traded 3.3 percent higher at 270.5p at 1025
GMT after the company also posted a 13.8 percent rise in gross
retail sales in the 12 weeks to Feb. 21 compared to the same
period last year, a performance praised by analysts.
"We believe this implies gradual market share gains at
Ocado.com," Jefferies analysts said, who have a "hold" rating on
the stock, adding that details of how the deal with Morrisons
would change would be material for the group.
Ocado is also looking to sign a deal with an international
retailer to provide it with services linked to its core
expertise of automated warehouses, but it missed out on its
target of securing a first one in 2015.
Tatton-Brown repeated that he remained confident about
securing a new partner.
"Our confidence levels have not changed at all. We continue
to talk to multiple parties," he said.
