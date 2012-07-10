Ocala Funding files bankruptcy, seeks to examine FHFA

* Ocala once controlled by Taylor, Bean & Whitaker
* Funding vehicle seeks to examine FHFA, Freddie Mac
* Ocala says wants to examine $805 million transfer
* FHFA declines immediate comment
By Jonathan Stempel
July 10 A funding vehicle once controlled by the
now defunct mortgage lender Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage
Corp filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, and called for
an examination of the federal regulator that oversees Freddie
Mac.
Ocala Funding LLC filed for Chapter 11 protection less than
one month after a federal appeals court upheld the April 2011
conviction of former Taylor Bean Chairman Lee Farkas, who is
serving a 30-year prison term for being what prosecutors called
the mastermind of a $2.9 billion bank fraud.
According to a filing by Ocala with the U.S. bankruptcy
court in Jacksonville, Florida, Ocala was established to buy
Taylor Bean mortgage loans and then sell them to third parties,
mainly Freddie Mac.
Ocala said that from September 2008 until Taylor Bean
collapsed in August 2009, Farkas and other Taylor Bean employees
schemed to defraud it and its creditors by arranging to transfer
about $805 million to Freddie Mac.
These transfers "provided no benefit to Ocala and were
executed with the intent of hindering, delaying and defrauding
Ocala's creditors," the filing said.
Neil Luria, Ocala's chief restructuring officer, in a
separate filing said the company's liabilities exceed its assets
by more than $2 billion, and that nearly half of the shortfall
is the result of the asset transfers.
In seeking an examination, Ocala asked for court permission
to subpoena documents and question FHFA and Freddie Mac
officials over "potential fraudulent transfer and other claims,"
with a goal of recovering more assets for creditors.
The FHFA is the conservator for Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae
, which the federal government seized on Sept. 7, 2008
amid mounting losses from mortgages and the U.S. housing slump.
An FHFA spokeswoman declined immediate comment on Ocala's
request for an examination.
Taylor Bean had been the 12th-largest U.S. mortgage lender.
Prosecutors said Farkas' fraud led to that company's bankruptcy
and the collapse of Colonial BancGroup Inc, a large southeastern
U.S. bank.
Meanwhile, the FHFA last year filed 17 lawsuits against
banks to recover losses suffered by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
on about $200 billion of mortgage debt. Those cases are still
being litigated.
Taylor Bean had been based in Ocala, Florida. Ocala Funding
is based in Orlando, Florida, according to its bankruptcy
petition.
The case is Ocala Funding LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Middle
District of Florida, No. 12-04524.