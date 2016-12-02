UPDATE 1-Options Clearing Corp shakes up senior management

(Adds comments from spokesman, details on other management
changes)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO Dec 2 The primary clearinghouse for
U.S. options trades named new finance and compliance chiefs on
Friday in the latest C-suite shake-up aimed at improving
oversight.
The Options Clearing Corp, known as OCC, also said it had
hired a former CME Group Inc executive to fill a newly
created treasurer's position.
The changes are part of an overhaul in leadership as OCC
works to bolster the way it manages finances and risk after its
regulator, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, raised
concerns in recent years.
The Financial Stability Oversight Council in 2012 designated
the company as a systemically important Financial Market Utility
under the Dodd-Frank financial reform. The designation requires
compliance with risk management standards and heightened
oversight by regulators.
OCC's latest hires boost "the breadth and depth of
experience we believe is necessary to strengthen OCC's financial
management and risk governance culture," Chief Executive Officer
Craig Donohue said in a statement.
Donohue, a former CME chief, became OCC's CEO in September
after joining the company as executive chairman in January 2014.
In September, OCC also named a new chief risk officer and chief
audit executive, and filled the newly created jobs of chief
administrative officer and chief commercial officer.
OCC had separated the chairman and CEO roles when Donohue
joined the company, and a company director said in a news
release at the time that the move was "proof of OCC's ongoing
commitment to adopt best practices for corporate governance."
When asked whether OCC's board had changed its feelings on
the matter, given Donohue's new position in both roles, OCC
spokesman David Prosperi said, "It's a different board and
different time."
Donohue started at OCC following reports in 2013 that the
SEC had criticized regulatory compliance, governance and risk
management at the company.
OCC is working to "increase our resiliency by being more
proactive to address these issues before they become major
challenges," Prosperi said by telephone.
The company has "already addressed a great majority of the
remediation issues that were brought forth" by the SEC in recent
years, he said.
Chief Financial Officer Kimberly McGarry will leave OCC
after two years and be replaced on Monday by Amy Shelly, a
former CFO for trading firm Optiver U.S., the company said.
Deputy general counsel Joe Adamczyk will become chief
compliance officer, replacing Richard Wallace, a three-year
veteran. James Pribel, formerly CME's treasurer, will fill the
new position of first vice president of Treasury.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Sandra Maler and Leslie
Adler)