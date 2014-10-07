Occidental looks to sell North Dakota assets for $3 bln -Bloomberg

Oct 6 Occidental Petroleum Corp, the
fourth-largest U.S. oil and gas producer by market
capitalization, is looking to sell its North Dakota oil assets
for as much as $3 billion as the company seeks to focus on
profitable regions, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
The company is looking to sell about 335,000 net drilling
acres in the Williston Basin and is working with Tudor Pickering
Holt & Co in connection with the sale, Bloomberg reported,
citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Occidental Petroleum said last week that its board of
directors had approved the spin-off of its California oil and
natural gas business to its shareholders.
The company has increased its focus on production from
fields in the Permian Basin in Texas and New
Mexico.
Occidental Petroleum and Tudor Pickering Holt & Co were both
not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)