Occidental Middle East asset sale delayed due to regional disputes - Bloomberg

March 25 Occidental Petroleum Corp is
facing delays in its efforts to sell its stake in its Middle
East business due to regional disputes over the Muslim
Brotherhood, according to Bloomberg.
The oil and gas producer had said in October last year that
it planned to sell a minority stake in its Middle East and North
African operations as a part of a restructuring program to lift
its valuation.
The oil and gas producer may be forced to split up its
assets and sell them to individual countries as a result of
political complications, Bloomberg said, quoting Chief Executive
Officer Steve Chazen at the Howard Weil Energy Conference in New
Orleans on Monday. (link.reuters.com/kur87v)
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain earlier
this month withdrew their ambassadors from Qatar in an
unprecedented public split between Gulf Arab allies who have
fallen out over the role of Islamists in a region in turmoil.
Reuters in early December reported that three state-owned
Gulf firms were considering a joint bid for the company's Middle
East and North Africa unit, in a deal that could be worth
between $8 billion and $10 billion. The Bloomberg report put the
value of the deal at as much as $8 billion.
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Development Co, Qatar
Petroleum and Oman Oil Co had formed a consortium,
sources with knowledge of the matter had told Reuters.
(Reporting By Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Michael
Urquhart)