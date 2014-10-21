Oman Oil in talks with Oxy to buy its local assets - CEO

MUSCAT Oct 21 Oman Oil Co is in talks with
Occidental Petroleum Corp to buy its assets in the Gulf
Arab sultanate but is still waiting to know the specifics of the
potential sale from the U.S. company, the Omani firm's chief
executive said on Tuesday.
"We are now in negotiations with Occidental to buy their
assets here in the sultanate," CEO Isam al-Zadjali told
reporters on the sidelines of an energy conference in Muscat.
"Now we are waiting for them to specify what exactly do they
want from this deal. We are ready to buy the assets."
Oxy had said in October last year that it planned to sell a
minority stake in its Middle East and North African operations
as part of a restructuring program to lift its valuation.
Reuters had reported last year that three state-owned Gulf
firms, Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Development Co, Qatar
Petroleum and Oman Oil, were considering a joint bid
for the unit, in a deal that could be worth between $8 billion
and $10 billion.
Bloomberg reported in July the U.S. oil and gas company had
failed to sell the combined stake in its Middle East business
and planned to sell some assets piece by piece.
(Reporting by Fatma Al Arimi; Writing by Rania El Gamal;
Editing by David French)