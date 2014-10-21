UPDATE 1-Oman Oil in talks with Oxy to buy stake in local assets - CEO

(Adds clarification on minority stake)
MUSCAT Oct 21 Oman Oil Co. is in talks with
Occidental Petroleum Corp to buy a minority stake in its
assets in the Gulf Arab sultanate, the Omani firm's chief
executive said on Tuesday.
"We are now in negotiations with Occidental to buy their
assets here in the sultanate," CEO Isam al-Zadjali told
reporters on the sidelines of an energy conference in Muscat.
"Now we are waiting for them to specify what exactly do they
want from this deal. We are ready to buy the assets."
Zadjali later said that Oman Oil is "looking to buy a
minority shares in Oxy's assets in Oman, not the whole assets."
Occidental's planned sale fits a trend of U.S. oil companies
disposing of assets elsewhere in the world in order to tilt
strategy towards the shale gas boom in North America.
ConocoPhillips COP.N is offloading assets in Kazakhstan,
Algeria and Nigeria in deals generating around $9 billion in
total.
Occidental had said in October last year that it planned to
sell a minority stake in its Middle East and North African
operations as part of a restructuring programme to lift its
valuation.
Reuters had reported last year that three state-owned Gulf
firms, Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Development Co, Qatar
Petroleum and Oman Oil, were considering a joint bid
for the unit, in a deal that could be worth between $8 billion
and $10 billion.
(Reporting by Fatma Al Arimi; Writing by Rania El Gamal;
Editing by David French and William Hardy)