Occidental Petroleum unveils CEO succession plan

May 5 Occidental Petroleum Corp said on
Tuesday that executive Vicki Hollub will replace Chief Executive
Steve Chazen after "a thorough transition period."
As part of the announcement, Oxy said Hollub would be
promoted immediately to senior executive vice president from
vice president.
Chazen, who has been CEO since 2011, said he would help
Hollub take the top job "when she is ready to take it on."
Oxy also boosted its annual dividend 4 percent on Tuesday to
$3.
