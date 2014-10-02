Occidental's board approves spin-off of California unit

BRIEF-Unilever to buy U.S.-based condiment maker Sir Kensington's
* Signed an agreement to acquire Sir Kensington's, a New York-based condiment maker
HOUSTON Oct 2 Occidental Petroleum Corp said on Thursday its board of directors has approved the spin-off of its California oil and gas business to its shareholders.
Occidental, which moved its headquarters from Los Angeles to Houston, said about 80 percent of the outstanding shares of California Resources Corp will be distributed to its shareholders on November 30.
Shareholders will receive 0.4 shares of California Resources for every one share of Occidental held as of November 17. (Reporting by Anna Driver)
BUCHAREST, April 20 NATO member Romania plans to buy Patriot missiles from U.S. company Raytheon to help protect its airspace, a senior defence ministry official said on Thursday.
* Marcato Capital Management says Buffalo Wild Wings CEO Sally Smith should resign