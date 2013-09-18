FEATURE-Lured by Texas talent, Occidental strays from California roots

| Sept 18
Sept 18 Occidental Petroleum Corp may
still be headquartered in Los Angeles, as it has been since
being founded nearly a century ago, but its center of gravity is
shifting to Houston, capital of the U.S. energy industry.
While the fourth-largest U.S. oil company would not disclose
the number of employees based in either city, a LinkedIn search
reveals 286 people who list Oxy as their current employer in Los
Angeles, compared with 1,491 in Houston.
Occidental's Texas presence is growing larger still. A
search of 287 U.S. jobs listed by the company on www.oxy.com
found 65 in Houston - ranging from senior engineers to software
administrators. Most of the rest were at field operations in
California and elsewhere in Texas.
As for Los Angeles, there was a single opening last month,
for a security officer, and now there is one for an accountant.
The trend suggests just how far the California corporate
stalwart has strayed from its roots in order to grab the deep
oil-industry talent available in Houston. It also highlights a
shift in jobs growth generally in Texas over the Golden State.
"The geologists, the geophysicists, the petroleum engineers
- they tend to concentrate in one place. If you're looking for
those skills and want to compete for those skills, you have to
go to that spot," said Robert Gilmer, director of the Institute
for Regional Forecasting at the University of Houston's Bauer
College of Business. "If you want people who have film and movie
skills, you go to Hollywood."
So the head of Oxy's Americas unit, Bill Albrecht, has
worked out of Houston since last year, and its recently
appointed general counsel, Marcia Backus, will be "primarily
based in Houston," an Oxy spokeswoman said.
With U.S. energy companies ramping up their hiring to tap
the country's fast-growing new oil and gas resources, ensuring
access to skills clearly outweighs a firm's legacy in any given
location. Oxy is just one of several energy companies expanding
their presence in Houston, helping fuel an office property boom
not seen in years.
Exxon Mobil Corp and Phillips 66 are
building new office developments in Houston. And California's
largest and oldest energy company, Chevron Corp, made
headlines late last year with plans to relocate 850 jobs to
Houston while it builds a brand-new tower to complement its
already substantial presence there.
Other energy-focused companies have moved headquarters out
of California entirely, bound for Texas. Fluor Corp, an
engineering company now based outside Dallas, had called
California's Orange County home until 2006. Calpine Corp
, now a Houston-based power company, abandoned San Jose
three years later.
"We do not have any current plans to move our corporate
headquarters out of Los Angeles," the Oxy spokeswoman said.
Yet when Oxy extended its lease in Houston in March, a
leasing executive for the owner of the complex said in a
statement that its ability to "provide space for Occidental to
grow over the years and our flexibility to accommodate future
growth were important considerations for the lease renewal."
Allen Good, who follows Oxy for Morningstar, an independent
research outfit, said the deeper talent pool in Houston is not
the only reason behind the shift of employees - there are also
factors like lower living costs and income taxes. The average
price of a home in Houston, for one, is less than half the Los
Angeles average, and any such savings are attractive both to
workers and the people who have to pay their wages.
Other data indicates that many Californians, and not just
oil industry employees, have already made the move. A Tax
Foundation analysis of personal income moving in and out of
states found Texas was the most popular destination for
California income over the period from 1993 to 2010.
SHIFTING IDENTITY
Occidental is still ranked as the third-most-valuable
company in Southern California, and the name of Armand Hammer,
who oversaw its global expansion after a big California
discovery in 1961, adorns a popular West Los Angeles art museum.
Even so, the company is busy shoring up local relations in
Houston. Last month the Houston Astros baseball team hosted more
than 2,000 Occidental employees and family members at Community
Leader Occidental Night to celebrate a new partnership with the
Astros Foundation to refurbish Houston playing fields.
Occidental, whose chief executive officer is a Vietnam
veteran, is even sponsoring a salute to the military at every
Astros home game this year.
CEO Steve Chazen has his own roots in Texas as a University
of Houston alumnus who, according to public records, also owns a
condominium in Galveston on the Texas coast.
Oxy's California connection may soon disappear in any case.
The company is exploring a potential spinout of its California
operations into a separate company - which would leave its U.S.
focus largely in the Permian basin that straddles New Mexico and
Texas.
California represents a third of Oxy's U.S. oil and gas
production, while the Permian accounts for about 45 percent.
Morningstar's Good expects more clarity by the end of this
year on plans for a California spinoff and any deal for the
company's Middle East operations, which should both at least be
set in motion before Chazen steps down at the end of 2014.
Oxy is looking to sell a minority stake in holdings that
range from Libya to Iraq to Yemen and could be worth as much as
$20 billion, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
