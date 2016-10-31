Occidental Petroleum buys Permian Basin acreage for $2 bln

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Occidental Petroleum Corp said it has bought producing and non-producing leasehold acreage in the Permian Basin from private sellers and has also bought interests in several other properties for about $2 billion in all.
The deal has been funded from existing cash on hand, the oil and gas company said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
