Occidental Petroleum buys Permian Basin acreage for $2 bln

Oct 31 Occidental Petroleum Corp said it has bought producing and non-producing leasehold acreage in the Permian Basin from private sellers and has also bought interests in several other properties for about $2 billion in all.

The deal has been funded from existing cash on hand, the oil and gas company said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)