CORRECTED-Occidental fourth-quarter production up 4 percent

UPDATE 2-Samsung Elec names new mobile marketing chief in delayed reshuffle
* Firm's personnel changes delayed amid S.Korea graft scandal
(Corrects date to Jan. 29 from Jan. 28)
WILLISTON, N.D. Jan 29 Oil and natural gas producer Occidental Petroleum Corp said on Thursday its fourth-quarter production rose slightly amidst falling commodity prices, but still expects to pump more this year.
The company, which also operates pipelines and produces chemicals, reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $3.41 billion, or $4.41 per share.
The year-ago results included units that Oxy spun off last month to form California Resources Corp, making year-ago comparisons difficult.
Oxy also sold natural gas acreage in the U.S. Midwest last February for $1.4 billion.
Excluding those deals, Oxy said it earned $560 million, or 72 cents per share in the fourth quarter.
Quarterly production rose 4 percent to 616,000 barrels of oil equivalent.
For 2015, Oxy said it will cut its capital budget by 33 percent to $5.8 billion. The company expects full-year production to rise 6 percent to 10 percent. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)
* Firm's personnel changes delayed amid S.Korea graft scandal
* AGREED TO ACQUIRE HILLARYS FROM ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION , FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF GBP 300 MILLION ($388.3 MILLION)
May 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Workers at BHP Billiton's, Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile will strike for 24 hours in the coming weeks to protest recent layoffs and the company's general attitude toward miners, the main union told Reuters on Wednesday. * MYLAN/GLAXO: Generic drug maker Mylan NV on Wednesday said it disagrees with the reasoning behind the U.S. Food and Drug Ad