Occidental Petroleum profit rises on higher crude, natgas prices

May 5 Occidental Petroleum Corp, the fourth-largest U.S. oil and gas company, reported a 2.6 percent rise in first-quarter profit, helped by higher prices for crude oil and natural gas.

The company's net profit inched up to $1.39 billion, or $1.75 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $1.36 billion, or $1.68 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose nearly 4 percent to $6.09 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
