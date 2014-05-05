Occidental Petroleum profit rises on higher crude, natgas prices

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 28
April 28 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 5 Occidental Petroleum Corp, the fourth-largest U.S. oil and gas company, reported a 2.6 percent rise in first-quarter profit, helped by higher prices for crude oil and natural gas.
The company's net profit inched up to $1.39 billion, or $1.75 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $1.36 billion, or $1.68 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose nearly 4 percent to $6.09 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
April 28 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* CFO Jennifer Li to step aside for new role as Baidu Capital chief
* Iqiyi signs licensing agreement with Netflix for popular shows