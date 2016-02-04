Occidental cuts 2016 capex by 48 pct, reports bigger qtrly loss

BRIEF-BB&T says Q4 earnings per share $0.72
* BB&T reports record earnings for 2016; quarterly earnings totaled $592 million, up 18% over 2015
Feb 4 Occidental Petroleum Corp said its 2016 capital budget is expected to be not more than $3 billion, nearly half its 2015 levels, and reported a bigger loss for the fourth quarter.
The company expects to grow oil and gas production by 2-4 percent this year from ongoing operations.
Occidental's net loss widened to $5.18 billion, or $6.78 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $3.41 billion, or $4.41 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
BEIJING, Jan 19 China and the United States can resolve any trade disputes through talks, the government said on Thursday, as a Chinese newspaper warned U.S. business could be targets for retaliation in any trade war ushered in by President-elect Donald Trump.
BRUSSELS, Jan 19 A decision by Amazon and Apple to scrap all exclusivity obligations in the supply and distribution of audiobooks will likely boost competition, EU antitrust regulators said on Thursday.