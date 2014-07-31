UPDATE 1-Higher prices help Occidental Petroleum beat estimates

METALS-Copper rises as French election lifts cyclical assets
* LME/SHFe arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices)
(Adds details, background)
July 31 Occidental Petroleum Corp, the fourth-largest U.S. oil and gas company, reported a better-than-expected profit for the third straight quarter, helped by higher prices.
The company said its crude oil prices rose by 3 percent to $100.38 per barrel in the second quarter, while U.S. natural gas prices rose by 12 percent to $4.28 per million cubic feet.
The U.S. company, like rivals Hess Corp and Anadarko Petroleum Corp, is selling overseas assets and investing in the most-profitable shale fields in North America.
The company said in February that it would spin-off its California unit and move its headquarters to Houston, Texas as it focuses on production from the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico.
Occidental's net income rose to $1.43 billion, or $1.82 per share, from $1.32 billion, or $1.64 per share, a year earlier.
Occidental reported a core profit of $1.79 per share, above the average analyst estimate of $1.75, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales rose 5.2 percent to $6.28 billion, above analysts' average estimate of $6.06 billion.
The company's shares, which have risen more than 11 percent in the last 12 months, closed at $98.11 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* LME/SHFe arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices)
BRASILIA, April 24 Brazil's state development bank BNDES is considering raising funds in international markets, the bank's president Maria Silvia Bastos Marques said on Monday.
MUMBAI, April 24 India's Reliance Industries plans to spend a further $2.8 billion on its Jio telecoms business in the current quarter, it said on Monday, taking its investment in the venture to more than $30 billion.