Occidental reports bigger quarterly profit on oil price rise

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Occidental Petroleum Corp on Thursday reported a 50 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by the rise in oil prices.
The oil and gas producer's profit rose to $117 million, or 15 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $78 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.
Production fell to 584,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day on average from 657,000 boe/d.
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.