版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 19:08 BJT

Occidental reports bigger quarterly profit on oil price rise

May 4 Occidental Petroleum Corp on Thursday reported a 50 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by the rise in oil prices.

The oil and gas producer's profit rose to $117 million, or 15 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $78 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Production fell to 584,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day on average from 657,000 boe/d.

(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐