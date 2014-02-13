UPDATE 1-Occidental raises buyback, sells some U.S. natgas assets

Feb 13 Occidental Petroleum Corp said on
Thursday its board voted to increase its share repurchase
authorization by 30 million shares to be funded in part by the
$1.4 billon sale of natural gas assets in the central United
States.
Occidental, which is restructuring and under pressure to
return more cash to shareholders, also raised its annual
dividend by 12.5 percent to $2.88 per share.
"The dividend increase reflects our commitment to growing
Occidental's dividend annually, and we will continue to make
share repurchases as opportunities arise," Chief Executive
Officer Stephen I. Chazen said in a statement.
Occidental's buyback authorization had 7 million shares
remaining at the end of 2013.
Occidental plans to sell its 1.4 million acres in the
Hugoton field that spans southwestern Kansas and parts of
Oklahoma and Colorado. The buyer was not disclosed.
In October, Occidental said it planned to sell a minority
stake in its Middle East and North African operations and was
also reviewing strategic alternatives for some assets in the
U.S. Rocky Mountain region that have lower returns.