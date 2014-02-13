版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 14日 星期五 06:12 BJT

UPDATE 1-Occidental raises buyback, sells some U.S. natgas assets

Feb 13 Occidental Petroleum Corp said on Thursday its board voted to increase its share repurchase authorization by 30 million shares to be funded in part by the $1.4 billon sale of natural gas assets in the central United States.

Occidental, which is restructuring and under pressure to return more cash to shareholders, also raised its annual dividend by 12.5 percent to $2.88 per share.

"The dividend increase reflects our commitment to growing Occidental's dividend annually, and we will continue to make share repurchases as opportunities arise," Chief Executive Officer Stephen I. Chazen said in a statement.

Occidental's buyback authorization had 7 million shares remaining at the end of 2013.

Occidental plans to sell its 1.4 million acres in the Hugoton field that spans southwestern Kansas and parts of Oklahoma and Colorado. The buyer was not disclosed.

In October, Occidental said it planned to sell a minority stake in its Middle East and North African operations and was also reviewing strategic alternatives for some assets in the U.S. Rocky Mountain region that have lower returns.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐