Occidental looking to sell Middle East stake, other assets

UPDATE 1-Porsche-Piech clan to stay out of VW management - Porsche chairman
* Comments come after Ferdinand Piech sells Porsche SE stake (Adds further comments from full interview)
Oct 18 Oil and gas company Occidental Petroleum Corp said it is looking to sell a minority stake in its Middle East and North Africa operations and will consider options for some Rocky Mountain assets.
The divestment, part of a broader plan to split up the company, also includes a possible sale of some of its 35-percent stake in the general partner of pipeline company Plains All American Pipeline LP for pre-tax proceeds of about $1.3 billion.
VALLETTA, April 8 European Union states should continue reforming corporate rules to tackle tax avoidance, EU tax commissioner Pierre Moscovici told finance ministers on Saturday, as some smaller nations urged slower reform to avoid scaring away big corporations.
RIYADH, April 8 Saudi Arabia announced plans on Saturday to build a 334 sq km "entertainment city" south of the capital Riyadh, to feature sports, cultural and recreational facilities including a safari and a Six Flags theme park.