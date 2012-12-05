Occidental moves quarterly dividend payment into 2012

UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
Dec 5 Occidental Petroleum Corp, the fourth-largest U.S. oil company, said on Wednesday it was bringing forward the payment of its dividend to 2012 instead of 2013.
A number of companies have made similar moves because of worries about the U.S. government's fiscal plans, with the potential for higher tax rates that would kick in next year.
Occidental said its payment of 54 cents per share would be made on Dec. 27, 2012, instead of Jan. 15, 2013. "No other changes have been made to this previously declared quarterly dividend," the company said in a statement.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources