Occidental moves quarterly dividend payment into 2012

Dec 5 Occidental Petroleum Corp, the fourth-largest U.S. oil company, said on Wednesday it was bringing forward the payment of its dividend to 2012 instead of 2013.

A number of companies have made similar moves because of worries about the U.S. government's fiscal plans, with the potential for higher tax rates that would kick in next year.

Occidental said its payment of 54 cents per share would be made on Dec. 27, 2012, instead of Jan. 15, 2013. "No other changes have been made to this previously declared quarterly dividend," the company said in a statement.