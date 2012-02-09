UPDATE 1-Occidental Petroleum raises dividend by 17 pct

BRIEF-Quintilesims intends to raise 850 mln euros through offering
* Quintilesims announces offering of senior notes and proposed refinancing of existing indebtedness
Feb 9 Occidental Petroleum Corp, the fourth-largest U.S. oil company, announced on Thursday an increase in its dividend, which will grow by 17 percent to an annual rate of $2.16 per share.
Occidental shares added more than 10 cents to their gain in response, up 0.9 percent at $104.71 in early afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Chief Executive Stephen Chazen said the dividend increase brought its compounded growth to 15.8 percent per year over the past decade.
"We have now increased our dividend every year for 10 consecutive years, and a total of 11 times during that period," he said in a statement.
Chazen said last month he expected to announce a dividend increase. The first quarterly payment of 54 cents per share will be paid on April 15.
FRANKFURT, Feb 22 Thyssenkrupp expects the sale of CSA to Ternium to lead to a net loss as it takes a 900 million euro ($946.5 million) writedown on the Brazilian steel mill.
* Blackbird energy inc. Enters into letter of intent to acquire elmworth / pipestone lands from paramount resources, increasing montney land holdings to 115 gross sections (99.9 net)