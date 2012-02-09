版本:
UPDATE 1-Occidental Petroleum raises dividend by 17 pct

Feb 9 Occidental Petroleum Corp, the fourth-largest U.S. oil company, announced on Thursday an increase in its dividend, which will grow by 17 percent to an annual rate of $2.16 per share.

Occidental shares added more than 10 cents to their gain in response, up 0.9 percent at $104.71 in early afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Chief Executive Stephen Chazen said the dividend increase brought its compounded growth to 15.8 percent per year over the past decade.

"We have now increased our dividend every year for 10 consecutive years, and a total of 11 times during that period," he said in a statement.

Chazen said last month he expected to announce a dividend increase. The first quarterly payment of 54 cents per share will be paid on April 15.

