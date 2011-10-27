UPDATE 2-Occidental Q3 profits surge on output, prices

* Q3 EPS $2.17 vs $1.46 year ago, way ahead of estimates

* Sees Q4 output rising to 745,000 boed from 739,000 in Q3

* Shares jump, reach highest levels since early Aug (Adds comments from conference call, shares, byline)

By Braden Reddall

Oct 27 Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N) posted a jump in third-quarter profit on Thursday as oil prices climbed over the past year and the fourth-largest U.S. oil company increased its output, sending its shares up almost 9 percent.

A bad quarter for trading outfit Phibro, which tends to bet on rising oil prices and is run by high-profile trader Andy Hall, weighed down Oxy's midstream segment. But Occidental Chief Executive Stephen Chazen saw this weakness as fleeting.

"If you measured it today, he's probably made up all that he lost for the whole year, and maybe then some. So it's pretty volatile," said Chazen, discussing his first full quarter since taking over from Ray Irani in May. [ID:nN06183280]

Third-quarter net profit rose to $1.8 billion, or $2.17 per share, from $1.2 billion, or $1.46 a share, a year earlier. Net sales rose 26 percent to $6.01 billion. Analysts on average had expected $1.95 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Analysts at Barclays Capital said the beat was primarily due to stronger-than-expected output, particularly from Middle East oil and U.S. natural gas, as well better prices for what Occidental produced.

The global benchmark crude oil price LCOc1 averaged $112 per barrel in the third quarter, up from $77 a year earlier. though that was down from $117 in the second quarter.

Occidental's third-quarter oil and natural gas production rose to 739,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) from 706,000 boed a year before, and it expected 745,000 boed in the fourth quarter.

In Libya, however, Oxy saw no significant production this quarter, with the return to work hampered by lack of vehicles and staff to address problems arising from the long shutdown. Yet it believed the new government would honor old contracts.

"We actually have a management team going in there this weekend to visit with all of the government entities that we normally deal with," said Sandy Lowe, president of Occidental's international oil and gas business.

In the hot Bakken oil shale around North Dakota, Chazen said wells drilled in its initial foray had shown "surprisingly positive" results. While encouraged by signs of cooling cost inflation there, he clearly stated a lack of interest in buying a company to grow.

"Every day somebody shows up with some acreage to buy, so if we were open on Saturday and Sunday, we could have it seven days a week," he said. "There's really plenty to buy and we're sort of picky on where we buy it."

Shares of the Los Angeles-based company were up 8.8 percent higher at $94.86 in afternoon trading, having hit its highest levels since early August. (Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco and Matt Daily in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek and Tim Dobbyn)