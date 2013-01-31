Occidental Petroleum's profit slumps on $1.1 bln charge

BRIEF-INV Metals reports 2016 results and provides corporate update
* INV Metals reports 2016 results and provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Occidental Petroleum Corp, the fourth-largest U.S. oil company, reported a 79 percent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday as it wrote down the value of certain gas properties by $1.1 billion.
The company's net profit fell to $336 million, or 45 cents per share, in the fourth quarter from $1.6 billion, or $2.02 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 2 percent to $6.17 billion.
The charges were mainly related to gas assets in the Midcontinent, the company said.
* INV Metals reports 2016 results and provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Diversified Royalty Corp. announces fourth quarter and 2016 annual results
MEXICO CITY, March 28 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil said on Tuesday it plans to ask shareholders at an April 5 meeting to approve up to 3 billion pesos ($158 million) in share buybacks between April 2017 and April 2018.