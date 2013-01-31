BRIEF-OXY sees costs under $14/boe in 2013 vs $14.99 in 2012

Jan 31 Occidental Petroleum Corp :
* Expects production costs to be under $14/barrel of oil
equivalent in 2013,
versus $14.99 for 2012 -slide
* Halfway towards target of reducing U.S. drilling costs by 15
percent in 2013
-slide
* Expects to announce further dividend increase after board
meeting in 2nd week
of February -slide
* Reserve replacement ratio for 2012 was about 143 percent of
production -slide
* Sees U.S. oil production for 2013 growing by 8-10 percent
from 2012 average,
flat production internationally -slide
* Estimates 2013 total capital spending of $9.6 billion -slide
* Says almost all of the 6 percent reduction in capital
spending for 2013 will
be made in U.S. operations -slide
* CEO says nothing now on horizon in terms of m&a, which would
likely be in
permian basin
* CEO says you should expect double-digit growth in the
dividends going forward