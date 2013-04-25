版本:
BRIEF-Oxy says stock buybacks "probably" in company's future

April 25 Occidental Petroleum Corp : * Sees modest growth in Q2 U.S. liquids production, higher growth rates in

second half of year - slide * Says expects Q2 international production, excluding Iraq, to return to Q4

2012 levels - slide * CEO says in early phases of cost reduction in California, wants more cuts

before adding rigs in state * CEO says stock buybacks probably in the company's future

