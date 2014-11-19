BRIEF-Ocean Rig announces signing of loan agreement with Dryships

Nov 19 Ocean Rig Udw Inc :

* Says $120 million loan to its majority shareholder DryShips Inc. was approved by a special committee of Board of Directors

* Loan is for a period of 18 months, is unsecured and bears interest at LIBOR plus an average of about 10 pct for the first year and 12 pct for the following six months

* On Nov. 18, 2014, as required by the DryShips ABN AMRO facility, Ocean Rig filed a prospectus supplement covering up to 78,301,755 of its common shares held by DryShips or its pledgees