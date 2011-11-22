UPDATE 1-Oceaneering to buy Norway-based AGR's unit

* Deal for about $240 mln

* Ups 2012 EPS forecast to $2.45-$2.65 from $2.35-$2.55

Nov 22 Oilfield services provider Oceaneering International Inc said it will acquire AGR Group ASA's unit for about $240 million, including debt, to boost its inspection business in Norway.

Bergen, Norway-based unit AGR FO provides inspection, maintenance, subsea engineering, and field operations services to the oil and gas industry.

"AGR FO will ... provide us subsea inspection tooling to offer in other geographic markets in the future," Oceaneering Chief Executive Kevin McEvoy said in a statement.

The transaction, which is expected to close by the end of 2011, will add about $10 million to the company's net income in 2012, it said.

Oceaneering now raised its 2012 earnings forecast to $2.45-$2.65 a share from $2.35-$2.55 a share.

Analysts were expecting $2.50 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The newly acquired operations will generate 2012 revenue of about $200 million and operating income of $20 million, the company said. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore)