UPDATE 1-Oceaneering Q3 tops Street; raises Q4 forecast

Oct 26 Oceaneering International Inc's quarterly profit topped estimates for at least the tenth straight quarter, and the oilfield services provider raised its fourth-quarter and full-year profit outlook, helped by better performance of its remotely operated vehicles and subsea products segments.

The company now expects to earn 52 cents per share in the fourth quarter, up from its earlier 48 cents per share forecast.

It again raised its 2011 profit to $2.11-$2.15 per share, from prior outlook of $1.90-$1.98 per share.

Analysts, on average, were expecting fourth-quarter earnings of 53 cents a share and 2011 profit of $1.93 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

July-September net income rose to $78.6 million, or 72 cents a share, from $59.1 million, or 54 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 17 percent to $602 million.

Analysts, on average, expected the Houston-based company to earn 58 cents a share, on revenue of $566.13 million.

Revenue from the company's remotely operated vehicles segment jumped 22 percent and from subsea products segment rose about 37 percent.

Oceaneering shares closed at $43.42 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)